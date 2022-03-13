Read Time:2 Minute, 6 Second
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season Two Reunion Part 3 Snark and Highlights
- Duy says there have been no applications for sister wives. Glad he cleared that up.
- I am glad that Whitney’s business is doing well.
- I had forgotten about CleavageGate and hope I never have to hear Seth talk about Whitney’s tits again.
- Did she mention the part where I had sex with the other half? Seth may be joking, but it is obvious he is very hurt by this whole thing with Lisa.
- I am so glad Andy is trying to make Duy see that he is hurting Jennie more tha helping her with the issue of children. However, it is obvious he is suffering and in pain as well.
- Seeing Jennie cry like this is breaking my heart.
- I am glad Duy and Jennie are in therapy and getting the help they need for their marriage.
- Wait, so Jen was telling the truth about Coach’s internal bleeding? Sharrieff apparently got a call from Homeland Security WHILE at the hospital. Interesting.
- Seeing Coach breaking down over Jen’s arrest and seeing the look of fear in his face completely shook me.
- I was initially shocked that they showed the footage of Jen’s family during her arrest, but now I understand why she wanted it shown.
- I am still confused over the relationship between Jen and Stuart.
- $50,000 a MONTH on shopping? 20 pieces of luggage for ONE trip. HOW?
- You google it, no YOU GOOGLE IT….BITCH! These women are acting like five year olds.
- The Uber story has me completely confused. Who was Jen meeting and what is his connection with Heather?
- I seriously thought Andy was going to bring Uber Driver Dude out to confirm or deny the story.
- The PI gave an OPINION that Jen was the one behind the texts. However, it could have been someone on production or one of the other Housewives.
- Wait, wait, Jen got threatening texts about her kids? Why didn’t Andy let Coach come out to discuss this?
- So the ladies either think Jen is innocent or have no idea either way?
- At least Jen can joke about Meredith and the feds.
- Heather is being a good friend to Jen right now.
- I am confused as to how Jen doesn’t know what the charges are or how long she might be going to jail for?
- The churros look delightful and are a unique way to toast the season.
- That is a wrap for this season….until next time!
