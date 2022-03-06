March 6, 2022

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Part 2 Recap for 3/6/2022

Sammi Turano
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow -- (Photo by: Nicole Weinagart/Bravo)

  • I am a lawyer. How did I not know Meredith was a lawyer?
  • TWO conversations of meaning off camera. One with Mary and one with Meredith,…..okay then, Lisa!
  • Lisa really needs to stop being so nasty to Meredith over the memorial. Andy is right, it was a major misunderstanding.
  • I seriously thought we were going to get another Lisa rant spilling major tea….but we got a rant about how she is pissed off with the rant being shown.
  • Jen showing empathy for Meredith is very sweet. She seems to genuinely want to be friends with her again.
  • Heather was being really condescending with how she spoke to Jennie. Mary not liking Jennie had nothing to do with why she didn’t attend the reunion.
  • Jennie is so not here for the Mary running a cult conversation.
  • RIP, Cameron.
  • Why are they debating about what Cameron said or did? They are insulting his memory!
  • WOW, Whitney is really shit-stirring tonight.
  • Mary and Cameron supposedly had an affair? That was a twist I never saw coming. Again, why are they bringing this up when he isn’t alive to defend himself?
  • The segment with the kids of Salt Lake City is adorable!
  • Mom, don’t look single is apparently code for don’t show too much skin.
  • How can Lisa deny saying something that IS ON CAMERA AND BEEN SHOWN SEVERAL TIMES ALREADY?
  • Andy showing the exhibits of when Meredith had Lisa’s back is exactly what is needed right now.
  • Meredith is there sobbing over the death of her father and Lisa can only make a Pikachu face? She is saying that she needed her and Lisa is making excuses? Honey, you don’t need a friend like this!
  • Lisa cannot take ownership over her rant, can she? All she is doing is making excuses for what she said.
  • Whitney is making comments that make no sense just to stir the pot again.
  •  Jen Shah the voice of reason at this reunion.
  • Lisa keeps doubling down on her behavior, even though she is being called out by everyone.
  • Does Lisa seriously think that the tears will get her out of trouble? Nobody believes her and no wonder why Meredith doesn’t want to forgive her just yet.
  • So apparently, there are rumors about Jen and Meredith dating the same guy and hooking up at a steakhouse? Did I hear that correctly?
  • WAIT, Lisa is now blaming her rant on the fact that Meredith called her house renovations ugly? How does that make sense?
  • More next week, stay tuned!

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
