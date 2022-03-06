Read Time:2 Minute, 11 Second
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Part 2 Recap for 3/6/2022
- I am a lawyer. How did I not know Meredith was a lawyer?
- TWO conversations of meaning off camera. One with Mary and one with Meredith,…..okay then, Lisa!
- Lisa really needs to stop being so nasty to Meredith over the memorial. Andy is right, it was a major misunderstanding.
- I seriously thought we were going to get another Lisa rant spilling major tea….but we got a rant about how she is pissed off with the rant being shown.
- Jen showing empathy for Meredith is very sweet. She seems to genuinely want to be friends with her again.
- Heather was being really condescending with how she spoke to Jennie. Mary not liking Jennie had nothing to do with why she didn’t attend the reunion.
- Jennie is so not here for the Mary running a cult conversation.
- RIP, Cameron.
- Why are they debating about what Cameron said or did? They are insulting his memory!
- WOW, Whitney is really shit-stirring tonight.
- Mary and Cameron supposedly had an affair? That was a twist I never saw coming. Again, why are they bringing this up when he isn’t alive to defend himself?
- The segment with the kids of Salt Lake City is adorable!
- Mom, don’t look single is apparently code for don’t show too much skin.
- How can Lisa deny saying something that IS ON CAMERA AND BEEN SHOWN SEVERAL TIMES ALREADY?
- Andy showing the exhibits of when Meredith had Lisa’s back is exactly what is needed right now.
- Meredith is there sobbing over the death of her father and Lisa can only make a Pikachu face? She is saying that she needed her and Lisa is making excuses? Honey, you don’t need a friend like this!
- Lisa cannot take ownership over her rant, can she? All she is doing is making excuses for what she said.
- Whitney is making comments that make no sense just to stir the pot again.
- Jen Shah the voice of reason at this reunion.
- Lisa keeps doubling down on her behavior, even though she is being called out by everyone.
- Does Lisa seriously think that the tears will get her out of trouble? Nobody believes her and no wonder why Meredith doesn’t want to forgive her just yet.
- So apparently, there are rumors about Jen and Meredith dating the same guy and hooking up at a steakhouse? Did I hear that correctly?
- WAIT, Lisa is now blaming her rant on the fact that Meredith called her house renovations ugly? How does that make sense?
- More next week, stay tuned!
