The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 3/8/2022
- Traci is really good at sticking her nose where it doesn’t belong. She really doesn’t have the right to say how Teresa should treat her brother.
- Teresa is right, if she makes it clear she doesn’t want to talk about something or have a topic about a loved one brought up, that should be respected.
- Marge really needs to let this video thing go. It has no bearing on her life and now she is just using it as a way to antagonize Teresa.
- Jennifer has every right to be upset at Bill for not defending her….and she is being a lot calmer right now than I would have been.
- Jennifer’s kid was so cute asking about Teresa and Louie.
- Frankie is the voice of reason when it comes to the drama. He just wants everyone to deal with it and not let the drama get between their friendship.
- I think Bill was trying to stay out of the fight and not get involved at all, but he ended up just pissing off both Jennifer and Joey.
- The restaurant Marge and her mom are at looks amazing. Those mocktails look delightful.
- The relationship between Gia and Teresa is so sweet.
- The rumors about Louie’s past allegations are scary and I hope to heaven they aren’t true.
- It is so refreshing to see Dolores be so raw and honest about her divorce and the breakup with David. I am so proud of the independent woman she is becoming.
- Why are Joey and Melissa breaking their house?
- It is so heartbreaking to see Jennifer tell Gabby about the affair and the issues with her grandmother.
- The kickboxing class looks like so much fun—and a great workout.
- I hope Dolores’s mom is going to be okay. I understand why she isn’t there with her, but times like this family comes first.
- Dolores really helped Jennifer understand that it is okay to change her mind on how she feels about the affair. That is exactly what she needs.
- I did not expect Dolores’s mom to need a bypass. Again, I hope she is going to be okay.
- The guys’ drinks always sound so delightful.
- The look of terror on Joey’s face when the allegations about Louie showed how much he loves and wants to protect Teresa.
- It was REALLY unfair for the guys to pile on Bill and call his wife names. Say you don’t like her behavior, but to call her disgusting was uncalled for on so many levels.
- More next week, stay tuned.
