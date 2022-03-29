Read Time:2 Minute, 17 Second
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 3/29/2022
- Poor Traci is stuck on the rope thingie while everyone else is invested in the Teresa/Margaret fight.
- Wait, who the hell is Serena?
- Traci looks like a deer caught in headlights watching the fight.
- No fire, knives or forks…..smart woman.
- Dolores sitting there just eating her food is such a mood.
- She is in a mood! She needs Xanax! I’m eating chicken!
- Dolores does a lot of charity work. I never realized it before. Good for her.
- Traci doesn’t want to be in the batting lineup next to Teresa….after today, I don’t think anyone else does either.
- I am actually excited to see Antonia’s sweet 16 party. Melissa’s excitement is really cute.
- I am crying watching Teresa and the girls go through the house and pack everything up.
- I didn’t even realize that the house was the girls’ last US connection to their dad until Gia said something.
- The banter between Frank and Dolores always makes me laugh. They need their own spin off.
- The passion Dolores has about her charity work is incredible. I hope she makes her $200,000 goal.
- My heart is breaking so much for Jackie….I truly hope she gets the help she needs and see that she is a wonderful person.
- Seeing how hurt Jennifer still is over the affair makes me wonder if she can ever truly forgive Bill.
- I REALLY hope these women don’t ruin this charity event for Dolores. Frank is right, be nice, ladies!
- It is kind of tacky that Teresa expects the women to wear her clothes at a charity event.
- Gia has a point about Teresa supporting everyone, but this isn’t the time or place to be worried about wearing the workout line.
- OHHH, they are advertising the workout line at the event! Now it makes sense that Teresa wanted them to wear it.
- Did they score a touchdown? Oh, Teresa, don’t ever change.
- Jackie doesn’t like balls flying at her face….so there goes her social life? Is this 1995 and the movie Clueless?
- You are 5’4″…..I am 5’7″! This Frankie/Joey exchange made me laugh way too hard.
- Did Jennifer Marcia Brady her nose?
- Oh, good, she is okay!
- The guys are doing shots in the middle of the game? That is….special.
- Wow, Teresa is really being snarky tonight. She usually is, but tonight it is so extra.
- I am shocked that Team Catania won this game.
- Jennifer seems happy again, I hope it stays that way.
- I am THRILLED Dolores surpassed her goal and the event went well. Seeing her call her mom at the end was so sweet.
- More next week, stay tuned.
