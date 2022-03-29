March 30, 2022

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 3/29/2022

Sammi Turano March 29, 2022
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY -- Pictured: "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Key Art -- (Photo by: Bravo Media)
  • Poor Traci is stuck on the rope thingie while everyone else is invested in the Teresa/Margaret fight.
  • Wait, who the hell is Serena?
  • Traci looks like a deer caught in headlights watching the fight.
  • No fire, knives or forks…..smart woman.
  • Dolores sitting there just eating her food is such a mood.
  • She is in a mood! She needs Xanax! I’m eating chicken!
  • Dolores does a lot of charity work. I never realized it before. Good for her.
  • Traci doesn’t want to be in the batting lineup next to Teresa….after today, I don’t think anyone else does either.
  • I am actually excited to see Antonia’s sweet 16 party. Melissa’s excitement is really cute.
  • I am crying watching Teresa and the girls go through the house and pack everything up.
  • I didn’t even realize that the house was the girls’ last US connection to their dad until Gia said something.
  • The banter between Frank and Dolores always makes me laugh. They need their own spin off.
  • The passion Dolores has about her charity work is incredible. I hope she makes her $200,000 goal.
  • My heart is breaking so much for Jackie….I truly hope she gets the help she needs and see that she is a wonderful person.
  • Seeing how hurt Jennifer still is over the affair makes me wonder if she can ever truly forgive Bill.
  • I REALLY hope these women don’t ruin this charity event for Dolores. Frank is right, be nice, ladies!
  • It is kind of tacky that Teresa expects the women to wear her clothes at a charity event.
  • Gia has a point about Teresa supporting everyone, but this isn’t the time or place to be worried about wearing the workout line.
  • OHHH, they are advertising the workout line at the event! Now it makes sense that Teresa wanted them to wear it.
  • Did they score a touchdown? Oh, Teresa, don’t ever change.
  • Jackie doesn’t like balls flying at her face….so there goes her social life? Is this 1995 and the movie Clueless?
  • You are 5’4″…..I am 5’7″! This Frankie/Joey exchange made me laugh way too hard.
  • Did Jennifer Marcia Brady her nose?
  • Oh, good, she is okay!
  • The guys are doing shots in the middle of the game? That is….special.
  • Wow, Teresa is really being snarky tonight. She usually is, but tonight it is so extra.
  • I am shocked that Team Catania won this game.
  • Jennifer seems happy again, I hope it stays that way.
  • I am THRILLED Dolores surpassed her goal and the event went well. Seeing her call her mom at the end was so sweet.
  • More next week, stay tuned.

