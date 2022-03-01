March 1, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 3/1/2022

Sammi Turano 9 mins ago
0 0
2 min read
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 3/1/2022

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY -- Pictured: "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Key Art -- (Photo by: Bravo Media)

0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 48 Second

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 3/1/2022

  • What happened to you….question mark. Talk to text sounds hilarious sometimes.
  • It was kind of rude of Teresa to leave Jennifer hanging like that. Especially since she was supposed to be hosting a party and now Jennifer has to pick up the slack.
  • United huff out sounds like a good plan on some days.
  • There are more pineapples on this show that on Psych these days.
  • I’m in a doctor’s house, I want the good stuff. Me too, Joey, me too.
  • Just so we are clear…Teresa left in a huff…..right? They only said it a million times in less than ten minutes.
  • Lobster, hot dogs, burgers, booze…..so many delightful goodies at this party. I would choose a lobster over a hot dog…or have both.
  • Teresa and Louie return and it is like nothing ever happened.
  • Why? Why? Why? Teresa sounds like a little kid wanting to know stuff.
  • I am glad Louie wants to answer Marge’s question, but Teresa is right, he doesn’t have to explain anything.
  • Two ears, one mouth, listen more. That is a lesson for the books. Thanks, Louie!
  • Wow, that escalated quickly. I never expected Melissa to go after Jennifer in her own home.
  • So now it is Teresa, Jennifer and Dolores vs. Jackie, Marge and Melissa.
  • Frankie, Louie and Bill just decided to get drunk and stay out of the drama.
  • Take a long walk off a short f**king pier. Nice third grade insult there, sparky!
  • Jeez, Jennifer, let the kids finish eating before you kick them out into the other room.
  • This sex confession game is a bit weird. I am no prude, but not for me.
  • The thought of Dolores’s mom throwing holy water on Frank cracks me the hell up.
  • Traci is the Jersey Barbie. Also, 8-inch heels? She is a girl after my own heart.
  • She has that evilness in her. The delivery of that line was so perfect.
  • Tiki Barber is just smiling and nodding and probably not paying a bit of attention to the fight.
  • More next week, stay tuned!

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Social Media

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Part 1 Quick-Cap for 2/27/2022
0 0
2 min read

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Part 1 Quick-Cap for 2/27/2022

2 days ago Sammi Turano
ICYMI: Young Sheldon Recap for A Free Scratcher and Feminine Wiles
0 0
3 min read

ICYMI: Young Sheldon Recap for A Free Scratcher and Feminine Wiles

2 days ago Sammi Turano
ICYMI: Call Me Kat Recap for Call Me Senor Don Gato
0 0
3 min read

ICYMI: Call Me Kat Recap for Call Me Senor Don Gato

3 days ago Sammi Turano

ICYMI

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 3/1/2022
0 0
2 min read

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 3/1/2022

9 mins ago Sammi Turano
Bethenny Frankel Talks Ukraine, Maksim Chmerkovskiy
0 0
1 min read

Bethenny Frankel Talks Ukraine, Maksim Chmerkovskiy

48 mins ago Sammi Turano
Life After Death with Tyler Henry Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

Life After Death with Tyler Henry Sneak Peek

23 hours ago Sammi Turano
Bachelor Alum Colton Underwood Announces Engagement
0 0
2 min read

Bachelor Alum Colton Underwood Announces Engagement

1 day ago Sammi Turano