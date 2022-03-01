Read Time:1 Minute, 48 Second
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 3/1/2022
- What happened to you….question mark. Talk to text sounds hilarious sometimes.
- It was kind of rude of Teresa to leave Jennifer hanging like that. Especially since she was supposed to be hosting a party and now Jennifer has to pick up the slack.
- United huff out sounds like a good plan on some days.
- There are more pineapples on this show that on Psych these days.
- I’m in a doctor’s house, I want the good stuff. Me too, Joey, me too.
- Just so we are clear…Teresa left in a huff…..right? They only said it a million times in less than ten minutes.
- Lobster, hot dogs, burgers, booze…..so many delightful goodies at this party. I would choose a lobster over a hot dog…or have both.
- Teresa and Louie return and it is like nothing ever happened.
- Why? Why? Why? Teresa sounds like a little kid wanting to know stuff.
- I am glad Louie wants to answer Marge’s question, but Teresa is right, he doesn’t have to explain anything.
- Two ears, one mouth, listen more. That is a lesson for the books. Thanks, Louie!
- Wow, that escalated quickly. I never expected Melissa to go after Jennifer in her own home.
- So now it is Teresa, Jennifer and Dolores vs. Jackie, Marge and Melissa.
- Frankie, Louie and Bill just decided to get drunk and stay out of the drama.
- Take a long walk off a short f**king pier. Nice third grade insult there, sparky!
- Jeez, Jennifer, let the kids finish eating before you kick them out into the other room.
- This sex confession game is a bit weird. I am no prude, but not for me.
- The thought of Dolores’s mom throwing holy water on Frank cracks me the hell up.
- Traci is the Jersey Barbie. Also, 8-inch heels? She is a girl after my own heart.
- She has that evilness in her. The delivery of that line was so perfect.
- Tiki Barber is just smiling and nodding and probably not paying a bit of attention to the fight.
- More next week, stay tuned!
