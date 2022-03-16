0 0

Read Time: 21 Second

The Masked Singer: Ram-ming Away

Tonight, we said goodbye to another competitor on Fox’s The Masked Singer. It was a tough night of competition, but unfortunately, it was the end of the road for……..

The Ram. Check out the reveal and his exit interview below/

The Unmasking

The Interview

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts

Continue Reading

Social Media