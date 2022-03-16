March 17, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

The Masked Singer: Ram-ming Away

 Sammi Turano March 16, 2022
0 0
1 min read
The Masked Singer: Ram-ming Away
0 0
Read Time:21 Second

The Masked Singer: Ram-ming Away

Tonight, we said goodbye to another competitor on Fox’s The Masked Singer. It was a tough night of competition, but unfortunately, it was the end of the road for……..

 

 

The Ram. Check out the reveal and his exit interview below/

 

The Unmasking

The Interview

 

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Social Media

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Beyond the Edge Premiere Quick-Cap
0 0
2 min read

Beyond the Edge Premiere Quick-Cap

March 17, 2022 Sammi Turano
Survivor 42 Quick-Cap for 3/16/2022
0 0
2 min read

Survivor 42 Quick-Cap for 3/16/2022

March 16, 2022 Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 3/15/2022
0 0
3 min read

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 3/15/2022

March 15, 2022 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Beyond the Edge Premiere Quick-Cap
0 0
2 min read

Beyond the Edge Premiere Quick-Cap

March 17, 2022 Sammi Turano
Survivor 42 Quick-Cap for 3/16/2022
0 0
2 min read

Survivor 42 Quick-Cap for 3/16/2022

March 16, 2022 Sammi Turano
The Masked Singer: Ram-ming Away
0 0
1 min read

The Masked Singer: Ram-ming Away

March 16, 2022 Sammi Turano
Worst Cooks in America Goes Back in Time
0 0
3 min read

Worst Cooks in America Goes Back in Time

March 16, 2022 Sammi Turano