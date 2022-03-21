March 21, 2022

The Institute Sneak Peek

 Sammi Turano March 21, 2022
The Institute Sneak Peek

Gravitas Ventures, an Anthem Sports & Entertainment company, and Kamikaze Dogfright will release the frightening The Institute, award winning filmmaker and critically acclaimed playwright, Hamza Zaman’s feature directorial debut. Starring Ignacyo Matynia (“A Good Cop”), Victorya Brandart (“The Bay”), Mark Lobene, Joy Donze, Claire McClain, Louisa Bradshaw, Jarred Harper and Grammy and Emmy award-winner John Easterlin star in the artful psychological thriller that asks the question, “how far would you go to have a child?”.

The film tells of a young couple, desperate to have a child, that begin treatment at a renowned doctor’s secluded facility. The couple becomes suspicious when the medical regimen brings on psychological side effects and try to learn the truth about The Institute.

 

Produced by Headless Films, Whiptail Wallaby Productions and Conducive Productions. The Institute will be released on multiple VOD platforms, Satellite & Cable networks and on Blu-Ray\DVD at select retailers on March 22.

