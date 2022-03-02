March 2, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

The Girl From Plainville Sneak Peek

Sammi Turano 16 mins ago
0 0
1 min read
The Girl From Plainville Sneak Peek
0 0
Read Time:31 Second

The Girl From Plainville Sneak Peek

“The Girl From Plainville” is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s unprecedented “texting-suicide” case. Based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the limited series explores Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death and, later, her conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

CAST: The series stars Elle Fanning (Michelle Carter), Chloë Sevigny (Lynn Roy), Colton Ryan (Conrad “Coco” Roy III), Cara Buono (Gail Carter), Kai Lennox (David Carter), and Norbert Leo Butz (Conrad “Co” Roy II).

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Social Media

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Life After Death with Tyler Henry Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

Life After Death with Tyler Henry Sneak Peek

2 days ago Sammi Turano
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Premiere News
0 0
2 min read

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Premiere News

2 weeks ago Sammi Turano
Stranger Things Two Part Final Season Premiere Dates Announced
0 0
2 min read

Stranger Things Two Part Final Season Premiere Dates Announced

2 weeks ago Sammi Turano

ICYMI

The Girl From Plainville Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

The Girl From Plainville Sneak Peek

16 mins ago Sammi Turano
So You Think You Can Dance Returns to Fox
0 0
2 min read

So You Think You Can Dance Returns to Fox

2 hours ago Sammi Turano
ICYMI: B Positive Recap for Osteoporosis, a Thaaang, and a Slinky
0 0
3 min read

ICYMI: B Positive Recap for Osteoporosis, a Thaaang, and a Slinky

22 hours ago Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 3/1/2022
0 0
2 min read

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 3/1/2022

1 day ago Sammi Turano