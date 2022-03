0 0

The Critics Choice Awards 2022: All The Winners

WINNERS OF THE 27th ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

FILM CATEGORIES

BEST PICTURE

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR

Will Smith – King Richard (Warner Bros.)

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Searchlight)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Troy Kotsur – CODA (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

BEST YOUNG ACTOR

Jude Hill – Belfast (Focus)

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Belfast (Focus)

BEST DIRECTOR

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast (Focus)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune (Warner Bros.)

BEST EDITING

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story (Disney)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Jenny Beavan – Cruella (Disney)

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Searchlight)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Dune (Warner Bros.)

BEST COMEDY

Licorice Pizza (United Artists Releasing)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Sony Pictures Animation)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Drive My Car (Janus Films)

BEST SONG

No Time to Die – No Time to Die (United Artists Releasing)

BEST SCORE

Hans Zimmer – Dune (Warner Bros.)

SERIES CATEGORIES

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Succession (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Oslo (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Michael Keaton – Dopesick (Hulu)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

Squid Game (Netflix)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

What If…? (Disney+)

BEST TALK SHOW

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

WINNERS BY FILM FOR THE 27TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

BELFAST (Focus) – 3

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Young Actor – Jude Hill

Best Original Screenplay – Kenneth Branagh

CODA (Apple TV+) – 1

Best Supporting Actor – Troy Kotsur

CRUELLA (Disney) – 1

Best Costume Design – Jenny Beavan

DRIVE MY CAR (Janus Films) – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

DUNE (Warner Bros.) – 3

Best Production Design – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

Best Visual Effects

Best Score

KING RICHARD (Warner Bros.) – 1

Best Actor – Will Smith

LICORICE PIZZA (United Artists Releasing) – 1

Best Comedy

NO TIME TO DIE (United Artists Releasing) – 1

Best Song

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE (Searchlight) – 2

Best Actress – Jessica Chastain

Best Hair and Makeup

THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES (Sony Pictures Animation) – 1

Best Animated Feature

THE POWER OF THE DOG (Netflix) – 4

Best Picture

Best Director – Jane Campion

Best Adapted Screenplay – Jane Campion

Best Cinematography – Ari Wegner

WEST SIDE STORY (20th Century Studios) – 2

Best Supporting Actress – Ariana DeBose

Best Editing – Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn

WINNERS BY SERIES FOR THE 27TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

BO BURNHAM: INSIDE (Netflix) – 1

Best Comedy Special

DOPESICK (Hulu) – 1

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Michael Keaton

HACKS (HBO Max) – 1

Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Jean Smart

LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVIER (HBO) – 1

Best Talk Show

MARE OF EASTTOWN (HBO) – 2

Best Limited Series

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Kate Winslet

OSLO (HBO) – 1

Best Movie Made for Television

SQUID GAME (Netflix) – 2

Best Foreign Language Series

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Lee Jung-jae

SUCCESSION (HBO) – 3

Best Drama Series

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Kieran Culkin

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Sarah Snook

TED LASSO (Apple TV+) – 4

Best Comedy Series

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Brett Goldstein

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Hannah Waddingham

THE WHITE LOTUS (HBO) – 2

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Murray Bartlett

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Jennifer Coolidge

WHAT IF…? (Disney+) – 1

Best Animated Series

YELLOWJACKETS (Showtime) – 1

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Melanie Lynskey

WINS BY STUDIO/NETWORK FOR THE 27TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

HBO/HBO Max – 10

Netflix – 7

Apple TV+ – 5

Warner Bros. – 4

Focus Features – 3

20th Century Studios – 2

Disney/Disney+ – 2

Searchlight – 2

United Artists Releasing – 2

Hulu – 1

Janus Films – 1

Showtime – 1

Sony Pictures Animation – 1

