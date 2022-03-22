0 0

Shudder Announces Scare Package II News

Shudder, AMC Network’s premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, and Paper Street Pictures announced today the cast and director lineups for the horror-comedy SCARE PACKAGE II: RAD CHAD’S REVENGE, the anticipated sequel to the popular anthology film SCARE PACKAGE, streaming exclusively on the service later this year. Co-created by Aaron B. Koontz and Cameron Burns, the comedic sequel brings back many of the first film’s most beloved characters, including Rad Chad himself, Jeremy King, Final Girl Jessie, played by Zoe Graham, and Rad Chad’s video store foil Sam, played by comedian Byron Brown. Additional cast joining in on the madness include Rich Sommer (Mad Men, Summer of 84), Kelli Maroney (Chopping Mall, Night of the Comet), Graham Skipper (Beyond The Gates, VFW), Maria Olsen (Paranormal Activity 3, Starry Eyes), and Shakira Ja’nai Paye (Obama’s Other Daughters, the upcoming House Party reboot).

The sequel also features returning director Anthony Cousins, with a sequel to his previous segment entitled THE NIGHT HE CAME BACK AGAIN PART VI: THE NIGHT SHE CAME BACK, with star Chelsey Grant. New directors include veteran actress Alexandra Barreto (All Americans, Mayans M.C.) with her segment WELCOME TO THE 90’S; Australian filmmaker Rachele Wiggins (Deadhouse Dark) with the segment WE’RE SO DEAD; UK filmmaker Jed Shepherd with his segment SPECIAL EDITION, which reunites him with cast members from Shudder’s sensation HOST, which he co-wrote and produced.

SCARE PACKAGE II: RAD CHAD’S REVENGE immediately follows the events of the original with the survivors attending the funeral of “Rad Chad” Buckley, which quickly devolves into an elaborate series of death traps centered around Chad’s favorite films, forcing the guests to band together and use the rules of horror to survive the bloody game.

“Sequels have such a maligned, but significant part of horror history, so we couldn’t resist tackling the tropes that we know and love so well from our favorite horror franchises,” said Koontz. “But we knew that in true sequel fashion we’d have to go bigger, funnier and gorier, and this batch of filmmakers embraced that challenge in every way!”

Producing alongside Koontz and Burns are Ashleigh Snead and Alex Euting, with Shawn Talley and Farrell Rose co-producing all for Paper Street Pictures. This is the sixth collaboration for Paper Street and Shudder, having released the aforementioned SCARE PACKAGE in 2020, alongside RLJE’s Horror-Western THE PALE DOOR, and the Emily Hagins-lead SORRY ABOUT THE DEMON, which is set to debut later this year, among other titles. The deal was negotiated by Emily Gotto on behalf of Shudder and Aaron B. Koontz on behalf of the Paper Street pictures.

