Sammi’s Favorite Things: Facial Lounge
I love skincare. If you tell me there is a skincare line, chances are I have tried it. My medicine cabinet, bedroom and vanity have so many products, I can open up my own beauty store. (NOT exaggerating). I recently was turned on to Facial Lounge, which is one of the latest and greatest in skincare products. It was founded by a lovely, beautiful woman who is not only incredibly warm and sweet, but intelligent to a fault. The work she puts into her skincare line is second to none and she shows no signs of slowing down.
As a special treat, I have not only an interview with the face of Facial Lounge, the beautiful Amber Rose Johnson, but details on the company’s newest skincare kit.
- Bath Soakis a soothing, organic non-toxic bath soak infused with flower essences that can banish exhaustion, racing thoughts, lethargy & help restore energy, motivation, and confidence.
- Papaya Maskuses Papaya which is a natural, gentle exfoliant for all skin types. It gently smooths, refines, brightens, & clarifies one’s complexion.
- High Maintenance Eye Gelslifts, tightens, reduces dark circles, puffiness, and wrinkles. So even when you don’t get enough beauty sleep, your eyes won’t show it!
- High Maintenance Sheet Mask
- lifts, firms, tightens and smooths the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
