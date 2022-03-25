March 25, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Facial Lounge

Sammi Turano March 25, 2022
0 0
2 min read
Sammi's Favorite Things: Facial Lounge
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 16 Second

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Facial Lounge

I love skincare. If you tell me there is a skincare line, chances are I have tried it. My medicine cabinet, bedroom and vanity have so many products, I can open up my own beauty store. (NOT exaggerating). I recently was turned on to Facial Lounge, which is one of the latest and greatest in skincare products. It was founded by a lovely, beautiful woman who is not only incredibly warm and sweet, but intelligent to a fault. The work she puts into her skincare line is second to none and she shows no signs of slowing down.
As a special treat, I have not only an interview with the face of Facial Lounge, the beautiful Amber Rose Johnson, but details on the company’s newest skincare kit.
FacialLounge‘s NEW “Love & Be Loved” Kit includes the following:
  • Bath Soakis a soothing, organic non-toxic bath soak infused with flower essences that can banish exhaustion, racing thoughts, lethargy & help restore energy, motivation, and confidence.
  • Papaya Maskuses Papaya which is a natural, gentle exfoliant for all skin types. It gently smooths, refines, brightens, & clarifies one’s complexion.
  • High Maintenance Eye Gelslifts, tightens, reduces dark circles, puffiness, and wrinkles. So even when you don’t get enough beauty sleep, your eyes won’t show it!
  • High Maintenance Sheet Mask 
  • lifts, firms, tightens and smooths the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Social Media

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

The Real Housewives of New York City: Double the Apples?
0 0
2 min read

The Real Housewives of New York City: Double the Apples?

March 23, 2022 Sammi Turano
American Song Contest Premiere Recap for 3/21/2022
0 0
4 min read

American Song Contest Premiere Recap for 3/21/2022

March 21, 2022 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: Celebrities Collaborate with GoBioTix
0 0
2 min read

ICYMI: Celebrities Collaborate with GoBiotix

March 18, 2022 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Sammi's Favorite Things: Facial Lounge
0 0
2 min read

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Facial Lounge

March 25, 2022 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: BET Studios Strikes Deal with Taraji P. Henson’s TPH Entertainment
0 0
3 min read

ICYMI: BET Studios Strikes Deal with Taraji P. Henson’s TPH Entertainment

March 25, 2022 Sammi Turano
Undercover Underage Nabs Criminal, Gets Second Season
0 0
3 min read

Undercover Underage Nabs Criminal, Gets Second Season

March 24, 2022 Sammi Turano
Masterchef Junior Quick-cap for 3/24/2022
0 0
3 min read

Masterchef Junior Quick-cap for 3/24/2022

March 24, 2022 Sammi Turano