March 15, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Daytrip

Sammi Turano March 15, 2022
0 0
2 min read
Sammi's Favorite Things: Daytrip
0 0
Read Time:44 Second

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Daytrip

Like most people these days, I am following the CBD trend. I suffer from fibromyalgia and am often in pain, so it helps ease it on my worst days.
One of my favorite products is called Daytrip, which is a CBD seltzer drink that is low in calories, high in taste and helps make me feel better when in a flare up.
Offered in several flavors– tangerine, coconut pineapple, lemon lime, cherry, and recently blackberry and grapefruit, each sparkling beverage is infused with botanical terpenes and CBD to help boost your mood and reduce stress so you can live life to the fullest. The company calls this uplifting feeling “The Daytrip Effect”– because the goal is to focus on your happy and mental clarity.
Daytrip also offers gummies in several flavors, which are another good way to meet your CBD needs. 

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Social Media

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Sammi's Favorite Things: Santa Margherita Wines
0 0
2 min read

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Santa Margherita Wines

February 13, 2022 Sammi Turano
TVGrapevine's Books of the Year
0 0
2 min read

TVGrapevine’s Books of the Year

December 30, 2021 Sammi Turano
Movie of the Year: Psych 3 This is Gus
0 0
2 min read

Movie of the Year: Psych 3 This is Gus

December 29, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Sammi's Favorite Things: Daytrip
0 0
2 min read

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Daytrip

March 15, 2022 Sammi Turano
Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls Sneak Peek

March 14, 2022 Sammi Turano
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Sneak Peek

March 14, 2022 Sammi Turano
The Critics Choice Awards 2022: All The Winners
0 0
4 min read

The Critics Choice Awards 2022: All The Winners

March 13, 2022 Sammi Turano