0 0
Read Time:44 Second
Sammi’s Favorite Things: Daytrip
Like most people these days, I am following the CBD trend. I suffer from fibromyalgia and am often in pain, so it helps ease it on my worst days.
One of my favorite products is called Daytrip, which is a CBD seltzer drink that is low in calories, high in taste and helps make me feel better when in a flare up.
Offered in several flavors– tangerine, coconut pineapple, lemon lime, cherry, and recently blackberry and grapefruit, each sparkling beverage is infused with botanical terpenes and CBD to help boost your mood and reduce stress so you can live life to the fullest. The company calls this uplifting feeling “The Daytrip Effect”– because the goal is to focus on your happy and mental clarity.
Daytrip also offers gummies in several flavors, which are another good way to meet your CBD needs.
About Post Author
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.
She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
More Stories
Sammi’s Favorite Things: Santa Margherita Wines
TVGrapevine’s Books of the Year
Movie of the Year: Psych 3 This is Gus