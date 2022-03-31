0 0

Revry Celebrates Transgender Day of Visibility

Transgender Day of Visibility is today and LGBTQ-first network Revry will be airing and streaming all day content ranging from thought provoking documentaries to films that celebrate love and honor the trans community. Per GLAAD, of the 637 total regular and recurring LGBTQ characters counted on scripted primetime broadcast, cable, and streaming originals, 42 (six percent) are transgender.

Revry celebrates, lifts up and shares authentic stories from and by the community around the globe. The content speaks to both the LGBTQ community as well as allies who are wanting to learn and see more about the community.

Stream all these LGBTQ-first titles and more with Revry on your Samsung TV, Roku, Vizio TV, Apple, Android, Comcast Xfinity and more.

Titles, links to stream and air times on March 31st below:

TransMilitary at 10:15am PST – The documentary chronicles the lives of four individuals (Senior Airman Logan Ireland, Corporal Laila Villanueva, Captain Jennifer Peace & First Lieutenant El Cook) defending their country’s freedom while fighting for their own. They put their careers and their families’ livelihoods on the line by coming out as transgender to top brass officials in the Pentagon in hopes of attaining the equal right to serve. The ban was lifted in 2016, but President Trump reinstated it, and then most recently it was lifted again.

One Life to Blossom – at 12:15pm PST – Follows the life of black transgender activist Blossom C. Brown when she undergoes her dream of getting face feminization surgery all within a year before making nationwide headlines at the 2019 CNN LBGTQ+ Town Hall.

In Full Bloom at 1:15pm PST – The feature length documentary chronicles the lives of 13 transgender and two gay actors whose paths cross during the production of the unprecedented stage play, Lovely Bouquet of Flowers. Fiction becomes reality, when behind-the scenes, rehearsal and performance footage is interwoven with compelling personal interviews from the cast, dealing with family, inner conflicts, discrimination, coming out, surgery, hormones and the complexities of sexual identity and orientation.

The Most Dangerous Year – at 3pm PST – As a dark wave of anti-transgender “bathroom bills” began sweeping across the nation, The Human Rights Campaign called 2016 the most dangerous year ever for transgender Americans. Filmmaker Vlada Knowlton captured the ensuing civil rights battle from the perspective of a group of embattled parents – including herself and her husband, parents of a young trans girl — fighting to protect their children from discriminatory laws in their home state.

Culture Q – 5pm PST – Hosted by digital news influencer pioneers Shira Lazar and Andy Lalwani. Culture Q is the weekly queer-centric news series airing on the LGBTQ-first streaming media network Revry. The innovative, weekly new series creatively features entertainment, pop culture, lifestyle and political news with wit and insightfully nuanced perspectives. Emphasizing the queer stories, Culture Q stands to be the definitive, weekly forum for boundry-pushing discussions and commentary.

Boy Meets Girl 5:20pm PST – A poignant, sexy, romantic coming of age comedy about three twenty year-olds living in Kentucky. Robby (Michael Welch, Twilight) and his best friend since childhood, Ricky (Michelle Hendley), a gorgeous transgender girl, have never dated. Lamenting the lack of eligible bachelors, Ricky considers dating a girl. In walks Francesca (Alex Turshen), a beautiful young debutante waiting for her Marine fiance to return from the war.

Venus – 7:10pm PST – SID (Debargo Sanyal) is under pressure to marry a nice Indian girl and raise a family. Sid’s “Mamaji” (Zena Daruwalla) yearns to have grandchildren. Her dreams are about to come true, but not in the way she could’ve ever imagined. When Sid comes out as a woman, a fourteen year old boy named RALPH (Jamie Mayers) shows up at her door announcing that Sid is his dad. Ralph, surprised to discover that his biological father is now a woman, thinks having a transgender parent is “pretty cool.” But Ralph hasn’t told his mother and stepfather that he’s tracked her down. And then there is Sid’s boyfriend DANIEL (Pierre-Yves Cardinal) who has yet to tell his family of his relationship with Sid.

