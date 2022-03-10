0 0

Paris Hilton to Collaborate with Quay

Quay, a leading global eyewear brand, announces its latest collaboration with businesswoman, international influencer, activist, DJ, recording artist and Y2K fashion icon, Paris Hilton. The QUAY X PARIS campaign represents female empowerment, rebellion, and unwavering confidence with a 60-second spot featuring Paris Hilton, wearing Quays and dressed fabulously, in a series of etiquette lessons where she breaks all the rules and does it her own way. The collaboration features a 12-piece statement-making collection of sunnies, prescription and blue light glasses, starting at $55, available March 9th in-store and online at Quay.com.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9024451-quay-australia-paris-hilton-collection/

In furthering both Quay and Paris Hilton’s missions to empower young women and support them in pursuing their dreams, they have partnered with Project Glimmer, a national non-profit organization that serves over 800k young women, for a Giving is Sliving philanthropy program. This program includes a $25,000 donation to Project Glimmer, along with $100,000 worth of product, and customers can also round up any purchase sitewide throughout the month of March to raise additional funds. Quay will also host an “Empower Hour” for the girls at Project Glimmer, designed to inspire them to achieve success in school, work and life, and open ideas to new career paths.

“Paris Hilton has been an icon in the fashion, business, entertainment, and philanthropic space for decades on end. Her ability to constantly evolve, start new trends, innovate in multiple industries, and now lead in the digital space, all while being an empowered female who empowers others, is exactly why she is the perfect collaborator for Quay,” says Quay’s CEO, Jodi Bricker.

Regarding the Giving is Sliving philanthropy program, Paris shares, “Collaborating with a brand that is both lead by women, and has such a strong emphasis on empowering women, all while being able to give back with them to a charity like Project Glimmer is exactly what I aim to do. Our missions are aligned, and I couldn’t be prouder of our partnership.”

On the QUAY X PARIS collection, Paris adds, “These frames give you that extra confidence to sliv your best life and go after your wildest dreams. The oversized squares, called Total Vibe, are the perfect instant-diva shades, and the narrow shapes in pink and checkered print give you that rebellious trendsetter vibe. The entire collection… loves it.”

To shop the QUAY X PARIS collection and learn more about the Giving is Sliving program, please visit Quay.com.

