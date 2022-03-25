0 0
Only Murders in the Building Season Two Release Date Announced
Hulu just announced that its smash hit series Only Murders in the Building will be returning on June 28. The main cast (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) made the official announcement via social media this afternoon. Check it out below.
Well, this explains why the elevator was out of service yesterday… pic.twitter.com/gv1jqsimo0
— Only Murders In The Building (@OnlyMurdersHulu) March 25, 2022
