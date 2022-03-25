March 25, 2022

Only Murders in the Building Season Two Release Date Announced

Sammi Turano March 25, 2022
Only Murders In The Building -- "Who Is Tim Kono?" - Episode 102 -- The group begins researching the victim. Meanwhile, Mabel’s secretive past starts to be unraveled. Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short), and Charles (Steve Martin), shown. (Photo by: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

Hulu just announced that its smash hit series Only Murders in the Building will be returning on June 28. The main cast (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) made the official announcement via social media this afternoon. Check it out below.

