March 2, 2022

Next Level Chef Winner Announced

Next Level Chef Winner Announced

After an intense season of epic food challenges, the remaining THREE chefs competed in the final culinary showdown:

 

Mariah Scott (Hometown: Santa Clara, CA | Current City: Houston, TX),

Pyet DeSpain (Hometown: Kansas City, KS | Current City: Los Angeles, CA)

and Reuel Vincent (Hometown: Trinidad & Tobago | Current City: Brooklyn, NY)

All Three Chefs were Allotted 90 Minutes to

Create Three Showstopping Dishes, One from Each Floor:

  • An Appetizer from the Basement
  • A Fish Course from the Middle Floor, and
  • A Meat Dish from the Top Kitchen!

 

Pyet Wowed the Mentors with her Menu of Pork and Sweet Potato Empanadas, Seared Striped Bass with Spiced Sweet Potato Purée and Roasted Rack of Lamb with Fingerling Potatoes, Prosciutto Wrapped Green Beans and a Red Wine Reduction!

A plate of food Description automatically generated with medium confidence A plate of food Description automatically generated with low confidence A plate of food Description automatically generated with medium confidence

 

Host/Executive Producer Gordon Ramsay and

Co-Mentors Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais

Declared Pyet the Season One Winner

 

A group of people posing for a photo Description automatically generated

Pyet Was Awarded a $250,000 Grand Prize,  

a One-Year Mentorship from all Three Mentors and

the Title of NEXT LEVEL CHEF!

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
