March 11, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club Canceled After Two Seasons

Sammi Turano 1 hour ago
0 0
2 min read
Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club Canceled After Two Seasons
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 2 Second

Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club Canceled After Two Seasons

This show is adjourned. TVGrapevine has learned that Netflix has canceled The Baby-Sitters Club after two seasons.

The show starred Sophie Grace, Shay Rudolph, Malia Baker, Momona Tamada, Kyndra Sanchez, Vivian Watson and Anais Lee as the titular cast. Alicia Silverstone, Marc Evan Jackson and Mark Mark Feuerstein rounded out the cast in supporting roles. 

Series creator and showrunner Rachel Shukert released the following statement to the media:

“I have wanted to be a part of the world Ann M. Martin created since I was 7 years old, and for two amazing seasons I actually got to be.”

“It was a dream come true. Although I am heartbroken not to be returning to Stoneybrook for 20 more seasons, I am so proud of the incredible show our amazing cast and crew created and the way it brought joy and comfort to so many when they needed it most. Thank you to Walden Media and to Netflix for giving us the opportunity to introduce Kristy, Claudia, Stacey, Mary Anne, Dawn, Jessi and Mallory to a new generation of fans who I know will love them as much as we do for years to come,” she concluded. 

 

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Social Media

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

CBS Renews Four Unscripted Shows
0 0
3 min read

CBS Renews Four Unscripted Shows

2 days ago Sammi Turano
Judy Justice Renewed for Season Two
0 0
3 min read

Judy Justice Renewed for Season Two

3 days ago Sammi Turano
So You Think You Can Dance Returns to Fox
0 0
2 min read

So You Think You Can Dance Returns to Fox

1 week ago Sammi Turano

ICYMI

Heaven's Gate Anonymous Caller Revealed on 20/20
0 0
3 min read

Heaven’s Gate Anonymous Caller Revealed on 20/20

30 mins ago Sammi Turano
Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club Canceled After Two Seasons
0 0
2 min read

Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club Canceled After Two Seasons

1 hour ago Sammi Turano
Bosch: Legacy Series News
0 0
3 min read

Bosch: Legacy Series News

8 hours ago Sammi Turano
What to Watch: The Cult Next Door
0 0
2 min read

What to Watch: The Cult Next Door

12 hours ago Sammi Turano