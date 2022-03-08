0 0

Natasha Bedingfield to Host The Masked Singer National Tour

Superstar Natasha Bedingfield will host and perform during the upcoming 50-city North American tour of this year’s highly anticipated live show THE MASKED SINGER National Tour, it was announced today by Right Angle Entertainment and Outback Presents. Bedingfield was most recently a contestant on Season Six of FOX’s hit reality series, THE MASKED SINGER, during which she moved everyone with her vocal prowess as the fun and loveable “Pepper.”

Ever since the Grammy-nominated multi-Platinum singer made her solo debut in 2004, Bedingfield has been one of the world’s most inspiring and innovative female singer-songwriters. With five albums under her belt, more than 14 million albums sold and a diverse set of collaborations with artists such as Nikki Minaj, Big Sean, Sean Kingston, Brandy, Rascal Flatts, Lifehouse and Lang Lang, her artistic breadth is unmatched. Hits like “Unwritten,” “These Words,” “Pocketful of Sunshine,” “Single,” “Soulmate” and “Love Like This” topped international charts. In fact, “Unwritten” continues to be an anthem for so many fans, recently having enjoyed a resurgence as a TikTok challenge in 2021.

“My time on THE MASKED SINGER was such a thrilling challenge and a unique way to get good music across to a wide audience,” said Bedingfield. “The quality of THE MASKED SINGER production is unmatched and I’m so excited to carry that into what will be unlike any other touring experience I’ve had.”

THE MASKED SINGER National Tour 2022 kicks off in St. Louis, MO, on May 28, and will travel to 50 cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, Austin, Portland and Los Angeles. Fans can expect to see their favorite characters brought to life on stage in a can’t-miss spectacular live show for audiences of all ages, as well as surprise celebrity guests and amazing new performances.

In addition to Bedingfield’s “Pepper,” the fan-favorite characters from past seasons of THE MASKED SINGER going on tour include “Queen of Hearts,” “Taco,” “Alien,” “Robot,” “Baby” and “Monster,” plus Season Seven’s “Thingamabob.” The live show will feature one local celebrity at every stop who will perform in a top-secret disguise. The audience will attempt to decipher the clues to guess the identity until the local celebrity is unmasked at the end of the night. The action-packed evening will feature an incredible production of song, dance and craziness that only THE MASKED SINGER could deliver.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now at TheMaskedSingerTour.com. VIP packages are available now through VIPNation.com, giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, meet-and-greet opportunities with the cast, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities.

THE MASKED SINGER airs Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

