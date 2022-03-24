Read Time:2 Minute, 1 Second
Masterchef Junior Quick-cap for 3/24/2022
- I want to try it, but on second thought, I might break something or mess it up. Same, Liya, same. I can’t throw pizza dough either.
- That pizza dough tossing show is amazing.
- Twenty minutes to make as many pizzas as possible? I make pizza almost every day at work and it is one tough task to make one or two at that time from start to finish. Granted, we have a teeny oven and it is one person making them, but still.
- This whole task seems to be chaotic. The kids need to learn how to communicate better.
- Freddy seems like he is freaking out because he wants everything to be perfect. However, it is not helping his team much.
- Red Team: 12 perfect pizzas
- White Team: 10 perfect pizzas
- Green Team: 11 perfect pizzas
- Red team and Green team are safe.
- White team will do a mystery box challenge, which will determine who will get eliminated.
- The elimination challenge will have each young chef cook one of Chef Gordon Ramsay’s dishes….but they have to figure out what it is blindfolded. They can taste it, touch it and smell it….then recreate it.
- None of the kids seem to like the salmon.
- Most of them have figured out the basic components, but have different ideas of other aspects of the dish.
- I like how Chef Gordon Ramsay is telling them little hints on what to make and how to improve, while Daphne is basically mommying them.
- The other teams are being so encouraging, it is pretty sweet to see
- The dish: Salmon with cauliflower couscous, apples and golden raisins, brown butter caper sauce and zucchini.
- Freddy’s dish is missing flavors and components, but the salmon is cooked perfectly.
- Liya’s dish has good flavor, but she dropped the ball with adding mayo to the couscous.
- A’Dan’s dish is messy, but his salmon is delicious. However, he is also missing seasonings and added grapes, which were not needed.
- Ivy’s dish is a hit with the judges.
- Tegan’s dish is missing a LOT of elements and the salmon is overcooked.
- Ivy and Liya are safe.
- Tegan is going home.
- I legit began crying when A’Dan and Freddy hugged her right away.
- The judges were sweet to Tegan as well. They really gave her a good pep talk to make her feel better.
- More next week, stay tuned.
