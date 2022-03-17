Read Time:1 Minute, 21 Second
Masterchef Junior Premiere Recap for 3/17/2022
Highlights and Commentary:
- Sixteen young chefs from across the country were chosen to compete for the coveted title of Masterchef Junior. The winner will get $100,000, as well as various other prizes and a visit to Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant in Las Vegas.
- Each kid punched a random number to get an ingredient that will highlight their dish. Some of the ingredients include olives, lobster, octopus, eel and fruit.
- I love to cook just as much as the next person, but WTF ARE half these foods? I never heard of most of these cooking terms either.
- These kiddos are adorable! They have more ambition and drive than most adults I know.
- I like how the judges (Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Daphne Oz) talk to the kids while they cook, but I can see where it can get distracting.
- Liya, Grayson and A’Dan are the top three chefs of the night. Each dish was creative and according to the judges, filled with delicious flavor.
- Abir, Ivy and Blake are in the bottom three. Even though their dishes had problems, each judge found something encouraging to say.
- The judges are so nice to the kids, even when they are giving out constructive criticism.
- Abir seems to have taken on the big brother role to Blake and Ivy. He is so sweet with the way he is comforting them.
- Blake is the first one eliminated from the competition. However, the judges give him words of wisdom while his fellow competitors cheer for him making it this far.
- More next week, stay tuned!
