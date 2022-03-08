0 0

Judy Justice Renewed for Season Two

Justice always prevails! IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service, announced today a second-season order of Judy Justice. Helmed by television icon Judge Judy Sheindlin, the program launched on the service in November 2021, and has grown to be IMDb TV’s number-one Original program in first streams and hours watched, with customers viewing more than 25 million hours to date. New episodes from Season One of Judy Justice will continue to debut every weekday through April 15—both on-demand and on the Judy Justice live linear channel.



“I am over the moon and couldn’t be happier with the Judy Justice reception in streaming,” said Judge Judy Sheindlin. “Amazon has been a terrific partner and I look forward to our continued collaboration.”



“With Judy Justice, we saw a bold opportunity to reinforce our vision of a modern television network, by embracing daytime television programming and uniquely offering IMDb TV customers new episodes every weekday,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming at IMDb TV. “For more than 25 years, Judge Sheindlin has been a staple of daytime TV. Through her no-nonsense approach to adjudicating real cases, Judge Sheindlin has educated millions about the legal process and real-life decision-making. We look forward to delivering another season of binge-worthy justice as Judge Judy Sheindlin continues her unprecedented reign as one of the most iconic and esteemed personalities in entertainment.”



Judy Justice is an arbitration-based reality court show presided over by Judge Sheindlin, a retired Manhattan family court judge, who adjudicates real-life high-stakes claims. Joining Judge Sheindlin in the courtroom once again are bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer; court stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified court reporter in the state of California; and law clerk Sarah Rose, a law student and Judge Sheindlin’s granddaughter, extending the legacy of the television and courtroom pioneer by bringing in a new generation of legal analysis.



Judy Justice is executive produced and directed by Randy Douthit and co-executive produced by Amy Freisleben. Scott Koondel is also an executive producer



IMDb TV uniquely offers premium Originals on a free streaming service, including the newly released zany true-crime docuseries Bug Out. Spanning drama and comedy, scripted and unscripted, additional IMDb TV Originals currently available include the sports docuseries UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers; the spy thriller Alex Rider; the music docuseries Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary; and the heist drama Leverage: Redemption. Upcoming IMDb TV Originals include Bosch: Legacy the spinoff of the Prime Video series Bosch, Greg Garcia’s comedy series Sprung; a new home design series from Jeff Lewis; On Call, a half-hour drama from executive producer Dick Wolf; and High School, a scripted series adapted for television by Clea DuVall and based on the New York Times best-selling memoir by Grammy-nominated, platinum recording artists Tegan and Sara Quin.

