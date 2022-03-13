0 0

ICYMI: Young Sheldon Recap for A Suitcase Full of Cash and a Yellow Clown Car

The episode opens with Adult Sheldon and Adult Amy talking about relationships. He talks about neuroscience with her, and she points out she won a Nobel Prize in that very field. They banter over different parts of a relationship, including money and intimacy.

Later on, Dale and MeeMaw discuss the money she made at the casino she runs. She doesn’t know how to explain it, so Dale tells her that she can say she is a stripper.

She gives Missy and Sheldon each $100 to spend. Missy asks if there is an inheritance as well, but MeeMaw says that it depends on how they treat her. Missy tells her she loves her and she is pretty, while Sheldon thanks her for the money.

George is at work when Wayne tells him he might be getting George’s job. Wayne admits he wants the job, even though it upsets George.

That night, George talks to Mary about it and a course of action on what to do if he is fired. Mary suggests asking about the coaching job at Sheldon’s school. However, President Hagemeyer tells him they no longer have a football team. She suggests he go to Texas A&M and he says he will try for the Cowboys. She tells him to reach for the stars.

Missy asks Sheldon for a calculator. Sheldon says he is using it and points to his head. He continues to talk about shares and money, leading to Missy leaving and saying she will buy her own calculator.

George and Dale meet for a beer and discuss George’s dilemma. Dale offers him a job at the store, which George decides to take under consideration.

Sheldon uses his money to get shares in Radio Shack, while Missy buys a cotton candy machine. He tells her she will get a stomachache, while he will be part of a corporation.

Dale tells MeeMaw about giving George a job offer. He says the two of them can travel now, but MeeMaw isn’t too keen on the idea.

Missy tells Georgie she made cotton candy with butterscotch candy. He thinks she can sell it and convinces her to go into business. Meanwhile, Sheldon calls to talk to the head of Radio Shack, only to get hung up on.

At the store, George sells a mother and son some sneakers when Dale reminds him that he is working on commission. As George adds more to the order, MeeMaw comes to pick up Dale. She takes him out in her new sports car, causing him to complain.

Sheldon asks Mary to take him to church to fax a document to Radio Shack. She says she will take it in the morning, but he continues to argue. She stands firm on her no and he storms off.

Roy comes into the store and gives George a hard time. George says he is lucky he is working, but still helps him find fishing equipment.

Dale and MeeMaw go out to eat, but things are tense because they are on different pages in terms of their relationship.

Missy tells Georgie about making money with her cotton candy, so he helps her come up with more lucrative ideas. At the same time, Sheldon decides to call Radio Shack, only to get hung up on once again.

The next day, MeeMaw and Dale talk about their relationship some more and ultimately decide to break up.

The episode ends with Adult Sheldon reflecting on his money thoughts. He also shares that Missy’s cotton candy business went under due to bugs and the electronics superstore he wanted indeed opened, but went out of business just as quickly.

