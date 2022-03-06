0 0

ICYMI: Young Sheldon Recap for A Lobster, an Armadillo and a Way Bigger Number

The episode opens with Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn), Dr. Linkletter (Ed Begley Jr) and Sheldon (Iain Armitage) working on their project. They realize they need to go on a road trip to continue, so they get permission from President Hagemeyer.

Dr. Linkletter doesn’t want Sheldon on the trip, but Dr. Sturgis and President Hagemeyer (Wendie Malick) convince him otherwise.

MeeMaw (Annie Potts) talks to Mandy (Emily Osment), trying to get to know her. Georgie (Montana Jordan) spots them and rushes to stop them so his real age doesn’t come out. After Mandy leaves, MeeMaw has a talk with Georgie, but he doesn’t want to listen to her advice.

Sheldon comes home and wants Mary’s(Zoe Perry) AAA card for the trip. She says she will talk to the Drs. before giving permission. Dr. Linkletter and Mary talk it out and Sheldon gets permission to go on the trip. Dr. Linkletter is still not happy Sheldon is going.

Later on, Sheldon is planning for the trip. He asks George (Lance Barber) if he should talk to his tripmates about their bathroom habits so they know when to stop, but George advises against it.

Missy (Raegan Revord) walks in, wanting to know what is going on. George says Sheldon is going on a trip. Missy is upset because Sheldon has more freedom. George reminds her it is just a school trip.

Georgie asks Dale(Craig T. Nelson) for advice on Mandy. Dale tells him lying is wrong, but Georgie tells him it is a hot girl with no kids or ex-husband. Dale tells him there is no problem then.

Dr. Sturgis, Dr. Linkletter and Sheldon go on the trip, where they argue over music, food, bathroom habits and car games. He confesses he is not a driver, but decides to give it a try. As he is driving, he ends up hitting an armadillo. He freaks out, leading to the trio trying to get it help.

George tells Missy to get her shoes on so they can do something fun. She wants to drive, but he says no. He takes her to Red Lobster, but she is embarrassed to be seen there with him. He agrees to take her somewhere else.

MeeMaw discovers that Dale gave Georgie advice on Mandy. She hopes he told him to tell the truth, but she isn’t happy with how he did it.

Georgie and Mandy decide to go to his place, because it was either his or being next to her parents’ bedroom. As they are on his bed, he has a devil/angel moment with MeeMaw and Dale in his brain. It all goes away when she takes her shirt off.

Missy and George bond over burgers. She says things are changing as she is getting older. He agrees and they joke around a bit, agreeing to find a new name for their daddy-daughter dates. He also lets her drive….leading to her speeding down the parking lot.

The guys end up in a dive bar to get the armadillo help. The bartender threatens them, but Sheldon sets her straight. She agrees to let them use her phone and yellow pages.

Dr. Sturgis tries to get an actual hospital to save the armadillo, but it ends up dying when he is on the phone. He is upset because he thinks that could be him one day. They all reflect on the end of life when Sheldon suggests they celebrate the life of the armadillo. The bartender kicks them out, so they have their own burial and celebration with mariachi music as the episode comes to a close.

About Post Author Sammi Turano

