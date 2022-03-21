0 0

ICYMI: Unraveled Sneak Peek

There are thousands of overlooked killers living among us. Scattered across the country, these seemingly ordinary people have committed a heinous crime in their past, but continue to live normal lives and are never caught. In the next installment of the Unraveled anthology, Alexis Linkletter and Billy Jensen investigate the most elusive criminal to ever strike – the “one and done killer.” These mysterious offenders commit murder without sufficient evidence, never kill again, and disappear back into society for decades, leaving detectives and criminal profilers with an unsolvable case. UNRAVELED: ONCE A KILLER exposes the limitations of criminal profiling and reveals a new investigative technique that could change the way investigators interpret cold cases. The five-part true-crime podcast series UNRAVELED: ONCE A KILLER begins on Wednesday, March 23, and will release weekly on Wednesdays on Apple , Spotify , or wherever you get your favorite podcasts. A companion two-hour special, UNRAVELED: ONCE A KILLER, begins streaming Friday, April 22 on discovery+ .

With five podcast episodes dropping weekly on Wednesdays beginning March 23, the episode rundown for UNRAVELED: ONCE A KILLER is below:

Episode 1: The Uncatchable Killer

Drops on March 23

The rape and murder of a small-town school teacher has the look of a serial predator on the loose. But when forensics and profilers can’t identify the attacker, it takes 26 years before a new scientific process offers an unbelievable answer.

Episode 2: DJ Freez

Drops on March 30

The identification of Christy Mirack’s killer sends shockwaves through the community. The murderer doesn’t fit the expected profile, and he has no criminal past – stunning police, neighbors, friends, and even his wife.

Episode 3: My Friend, The Murderer

Drops on April 6

A deeper dive into the one-and-done killer phenomenon reveals the horrifying story of a man who pulled off a sophisticated rape-murder against a young couple, then somehow kept a clean profile for three decades, with no one suspecting a thing.

Episode 4: Family Secrets

Drops on April 13

The disturbing cases of Raymond Rowe and William Talbott show that one-and-done killers are among us by the thousands, and might never be found without genetic genealogy. But will authorities be allowed to keep using it?

Episode 5: The Profiler’s Dilemma

Drops on April 20

One-and-done killers have exposed massive shortcomings in the world of profiling. What makes these offenders so impossible to pin down, and what is the future of profiling in light of these previously overlooked murderers?

Under the same title, the two-hour documentary UNRAVELED: ONCE A KILLER drops on Friday, April 22 on discovery+ . The documentary explores two decades-old cases: the case of a young Canadian couple that embarked on a trip to Seattle and turned up dead, and a small-town schoolteacher murdered in her apartment. It isn’t until May 2018, that Washington state authorities arrest a man for a double murder case that was more than 30 years old, and one month later, police in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania make a similar arrest in an unsolved murder case from 1992. What do these two arrests, thousands of miles apart from each other, have in common? Both killers in question had completely defied the profiles that were created to help identify them, enabling them to be overlooked by investigators for decades. Now, Billy and Alexis embark on an investigation into the use of new genetic genealogy that will finally help solve the formerly unsolvable, but the question remains whether we, as a society, are ready for this technology.

UNRAVELED: ONCE A KILLER is produced by Joke Productions with Joke Fincioen, Biagio Messina, and Jeff Kuntz as executive producers, with Tim Baney as senior executive producer for discovery+.

ABOUT THE UNRAVELED HOSTS

Alexis Linkletter

Alexis Linkletter is a Long Island-raised and Los Angeles-based true-crime documentary producer, podcaster, and investigative journalist with a focused interest in serial killers and police corruption. As a producer, she has been instrumental in the creative launch of several TV series, including “Unmasking a Killer” for CNN and “Deadly Recall” for Investigation Discovery. As a writer, she has contributed several true crime stories and essays to Vice on topics ranging from murder and matricide to the death industry and public policy reform. She is also an active podcast producer, writer, and interviewer who has conducted more than 100 hours of interviews with law enforcement personnel, victims’ family members, and convicted criminals for the podcast “The First Degree” with Billy Jensen and Jac Vanek.

Billy Jensen

Billy Jensen is a true-crime journalist, author, producer, and investigative reporter. Originally from Long Island, NY, he has spent more than 20 years reporting true crime stories, including unsolved murders, missing persons, and serial killers. He has solved or helped solve ten homicides and helped locate missing persons and law enforcement agencies now enlist Billy’s help as a “consulting detective.” Billy’s 2019 book, “Chase Darkness with Me: How One True Crime Writer Started Solving Murders” (Sourcebooks/Audible) was a New York Times Bestseller. He also helped finish Michelle McNamara’s #1 New York Times bestselling book, “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” about the hunt for the Golden State Killer, which was adapted into an HBO docuseries. He produces two podcasts, “Jensen & Holes: The Murder Squad” with Paul Holes and “The First Degree” with Alexis Linkletter and Jac Vanek.

