ICYMI: Survivor 42 Premiere Quick-Cap
THE TRIBES:
Ika Tribe: Drea, Rocksroy, Romeo, Swati, Tori, and Zach
Taku Tribe: Jackson, Jonathan, Lindsay, Marya, Maryanne, and Omar
Vati Tribe: Chanelle, Daniel, Hai, Jenny, Lydia, and Mike
CHALLENGE 1:
Collect paddles, bamboo sticks and a flint. Winner gets basic supplies for their tribe.
Winner: Rockstroy (Ika Tribe)
INJURY ALERT!
Daniel hurts his shoulder and is fixed up by medics.
CHALLENGE 2:
Sweat or Savvy. The other two tribes must complete a challenge for their own basic supplies. Sweat will have them fill a barrel for four hours while savvy has them to a puzzle counting triangles.
Both teams choose Savvy and correctly guess 51 triangles.
RISK OR PROTECT:
One member from each tribe must get in a boat and then choose to protect or risk their vote. Drea and Maryanne risk, Jenny protects.
UNEXPECTED ELIMINATION:
Jackson is medically let go due to taking medication that could potentially cause harm to him in his environment.
IMMUNITY CHALLENGE!
In addition to solving the puzzle, the members have a chance to gamble away their vote for a 1/6 chance at immunity.
Taku and Vati win immunity, which means a member of Ika will be going home.
VOTED OFF THE ISLAND:
Zach is voted off due to messing up during the immunity challenge.
More next week! Stay tuned
