ICYMI: Survivor 42 Premiere Quick-Cap

THE TRIBES:

Ika Tribe: Drea, Rocksroy, Romeo, Swati, Tori, and Zach

Taku Tribe: Jackson, Jonathan, Lindsay, Marya, Maryanne, and Omar

Vati Tribe: Chanelle, Daniel, Hai, Jenny, Lydia, and Mike

CHALLENGE 1:

Collect paddles, bamboo sticks and a flint. Winner gets basic supplies for their tribe.

Winner: Rockstroy (Ika Tribe)

INJURY ALERT!

Daniel hurts his shoulder and is fixed up by medics.

CHALLENGE 2:

Sweat or Savvy. The other two tribes must complete a challenge for their own basic supplies. Sweat will have them fill a barrel for four hours while savvy has them to a puzzle counting triangles.

Both teams choose Savvy and correctly guess 51 triangles.

RISK OR PROTECT:

One member from each tribe must get in a boat and then choose to protect or risk their vote. Drea and Maryanne risk, Jenny protects.

UNEXPECTED ELIMINATION:

Jackson is medically let go due to taking medication that could potentially cause harm to him in his environment.

IMMUNITY CHALLENGE!

In addition to solving the puzzle, the members have a chance to gamble away their vote for a 1/6 chance at immunity.

Taku and Vati win immunity, which means a member of Ika will be going home.

VOTED OFF THE ISLAND:

Zach is voted off due to messing up during the immunity challenge.

More next week! Stay tuned

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

