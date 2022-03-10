March 10, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

ICYMI: Survivor 42 Premiere Quick-Cap

Sammi Turano 26 mins ago
0 0
2 min read
ICYMI: Survivor 42 Premiere Quick-Cap
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 10 Second

ICYMI: Survivor 42 Premiere Quick-Cap

THE TRIBES:

Ika Tribe: Drea, Rocksroy, Romeo, Swati, Tori, and Zach

Taku Tribe: Jackson, Jonathan, Lindsay, Marya, Maryanne, and Omar

Vati Tribe: Chanelle, Daniel, Hai, Jenny, Lydia, and Mike

 

CHALLENGE 1:

Collect paddles, bamboo sticks and a flint. Winner gets basic supplies for their tribe.

Winner: Rockstroy (Ika Tribe)

 

INJURY ALERT!

Daniel hurts his shoulder and is fixed up by medics.

 

CHALLENGE 2:

Sweat or Savvy. The other two tribes must complete a challenge for their own basic supplies. Sweat will have them fill a barrel for four hours while savvy has them to a puzzle counting triangles.

Both teams choose Savvy and correctly guess 51 triangles.

 

RISK OR PROTECT:

One member from each tribe must get in a boat and then choose to protect or risk their vote. Drea and Maryanne risk, Jenny protects.

 

UNEXPECTED ELIMINATION:

Jackson is medically let go due to taking medication that could potentially cause harm to him in his environment.

 

IMMUNITY CHALLENGE!

In addition to solving the puzzle, the members have a chance to gamble away their vote for a 1/6 chance at immunity.

Taku and Vati win immunity, which means a member of Ika will be going home.

 

VOTED OFF THE ISLAND:

Zach is voted off due to messing up during the immunity challenge.

 

More next week! Stay tuned

 

 

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Social Media

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

The Masked Singer Premiere Reveal: It's A Dog Eat Dog World
0 0
1 min read

The Masked Singer Premiere Reveal: It’s A Dog Eat Dog World

23 hours ago Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 3/8/2022
0 0
3 min read

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 3/8/2022

2 days ago Sammi Turano
ICYMI: B Positive Recap for Payroll, a Waterwall and Valley Forge
0 0
3 min read

ICYMI: B Positive Recap for Payroll, a Waterwall and Valley Forge

3 days ago Sammi Turano

ICYMI

ICYMI: Survivor 42 Premiere Quick-Cap
0 0
2 min read

ICYMI: Survivor 42 Premiere Quick-Cap

26 mins ago Sammi Turano
Paris Hilton to Collaborate with Quay
0 0
3 min read

Paris Hilton to Collaborate with Quay

9 hours ago Sammi Turano
The Seed Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

The Seed Sneak Peek

11 hours ago Sammi Turano
Don McLean's Anthem American Pie Inspires Children's Book
0 0
3 min read

Don McLean’s Anthem American Pie Inspires Children’s Book

11 hours ago Sammi Turano