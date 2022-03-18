0 0

ICYMI: Prime Video WonderCon Panel

Prime Video’s WonderCon Panels:

Series: Undone

About: Series stars Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel), Angelique Cabral (Life in Pieces), and Constance Marie (With Love) will be joined by co-creator/executive producer Kate Purdy (BoJack Horseman) for a Q&A and exclusive asset drop ahead of its long-awaited second season. The conversation will give fans their first insights into how the upcoming season of this critically acclaimed, genre-bending series will expand in surprising new directions.

When: Saturday, April 2 from 4-5 p.m. PDT

Where: North 200A

Social: Instagram: @undoneonprime; Hashtag: #undone



Series: The Boys Presents: Diabolical

Panel Title: Behind-the-Scenes of The Boys Presents: Diabolical

About: An in-depth look at the animated anthology series set in the universe of the Emmy-nominated hit The Boys. Executive producer Simon Racioppa (Invincible, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance) and supervising director Giancarlo Volpe (The Dragon Prince, Avatar: The Last Airbender) will take part in a moderated Q&A.

When: Saturday, April 2 from 5-6 p.m. PDT

Where: North 200A

Social: Instagram: @TheBoysTV; Twitter: @TheBoysTV; Hashtags: #Diabolical and #TheBoysTV



