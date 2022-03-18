ICYMI: Prime Video WonderCon Panel
Prime Video’s WonderCon Panels:
Series: Undone
About: Series stars Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel), Angelique Cabral (Life in Pieces), and Constance Marie (With Love) will be joined by co-creator/executive producer Kate Purdy (BoJack Horseman) for a Q&A and exclusive asset drop ahead of its long-awaited second season. The conversation will give fans their first insights into how the upcoming season of this critically acclaimed, genre-bending series will expand in surprising new directions.
When: Saturday, April 2 from 4-5 p.m. PDT
Where: North 200A
Social: Instagram: @undoneonprime; Hashtag: #undone
Series: The Boys Presents: Diabolical
Panel Title: Behind-the-Scenes of The Boys Presents: Diabolical
About: An in-depth look at the animated anthology series set in the universe of the Emmy-nominated hit The Boys. Executive producer Simon Racioppa (Invincible, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance) and supervising director Giancarlo Volpe (The Dragon Prince, Avatar: The Last Airbender) will take part in a moderated Q&A.
When: Saturday, April 2 from 5-6 p.m. PDT
Where: North 200A
Social: Instagram: @TheBoysTV; Twitter: @TheBoysTV; Hashtags: #Diabolical and #TheBoysTV
Prime Video Social Handles:
Facebook: @PrimeVideo
Instagram: @PrimeVideo
Twitter: @PrimeVideo
About Prime Video
Prime Video offers customers a vast collection of movies, series, and sports—all available to watch on hundreds of compatible devices.
● Included with Prime Video: Watch movies, series, and sports, including Thursday Night Football. Enjoy series and films including Emmy-winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Emmy-nominated satirical superhero drama The Boys, and the smash hits Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, The Tender Bar, Being the Ricardos, The Tomorrow War, and Coming 2 America. Prime members also get access to licensed content.
● Prime Video Channels: Prime members can add channels like discovery+, Paramount+, BET+, EPIX, Noggin, NBA League Pass, MLB.TV, STARZ, and SHOWTIME—no extra apps to download, and no cable required. Only pay for the ones you want, and cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at amazon.com/channels.
● Rent or Buy: Enjoy new-release movies to rent or buy, entire seasons of current TV shows available to buy, and special deals just for Prime members.
● Instant access: Watch at home or on the go with your choice of hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TV.
● Enhanced experiences: Make the most of every viewing with 4K Ultra HD- and High Dynamic Range (HDR)-compatible content. Go behind the scenes of your favorite movies and TV shows with exclusive X-Ray access, powered by IMDb. Save it for later with select mobile downloads for offline viewing.
Prime Video is just one of many shopping, savings, and entertainment benefits included with a Prime membership, along with fast, free shipping on millions of Prime-eligible items at Amazon.com, ultrafast grocery delivery and pickup, unlimited photo storage, exclusive deals and discounts, prescription savings, and access to ad-free music, books, and games. To sign up or start a 30-day free trial of Prime, visit: amazon.com/prime.
More Stories
The Critics Choice Awards 2022: All The Winners
Presenters Announced for The Critics Choice Awards
JOHN LEGEND, KIRK FRANKLIN, MEAGAN GOOD AMONG AT&T’S CLASS OF 2022 BLACK FUTURE MAKERS