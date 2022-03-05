ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for One Man, No Baby

0 0

This week’s episode opens with Abishola coming into the bedroom, venting to Bob about Ebun and Dottie taking over the house. She realizes she forgot her cell phone in the other room and wonders if she should risk getting it.

The two of them continue to vent about their moms when Dottie comes by, asking who lost their phone. Bob, who was planning an escape, tells Abishola to be quiet since Dottie responds to noise.

The next day, Dottie and Ebun are playing cards and decide to drink to make it more fun. Bob walks in the room, leading to Dottie asking him why they went to bed so early. He tries to explain that they need to give them space, but it leads to an argument. Bob ends up storming out.

After he is gone, Ebun tells Dottie she thinks Bob and Abishola are trying to have a baby. The news spreads to Ebun and Tunde, who are thrilled.

Dottie also tells Douglas and Christina the news. Douglas wonders if this is why he was losing weight, while Christina is hurt because Abishola didn’t share the news with her. Dottie continues to revel in the fact that she is going to be a grandma to a wonderful kid, making both Douglas and Christina feel bad.

At work, Abishola and Gloria trade mom stories. Gloria relates to having her mom live with her and how she thinks Ebun is making her feel as if she isn’t playing games.

Kemi then comes in, sharing the news of Abishola’s supposed pregnancy. Abishola tries to tell them it isn’t true, but they won’t listen and argue over who will be the godmother.

Later on, Bob and Abishola drive home. Abishola shares the pregnancy rumor, which has Bob confessing he might want kids after all. This leads to them having a kids vs no kids discussion.

The next day, Douglas and Christina talk to Goodwin and Kofo about Bob and Abishola’s supposed baby plans. Kofo is thrilled, but Goodwin is worried that he might not get the business he was promised. None of them are happy with this turn of events, except Kofo, who goes to get a baby gift. Christina thinks the baby is already tearing the family apart.

Later on, Bob and Abishola tell the family there is no baby. Nobody seems to listen and push for a baby….causing Abishola to run off crying.

Bob goes after her, only to find out she escaped out the window. He finds her at a bar drinking and he sits down to talk to her. They decide to not take the topic of kids off the table at this point.

The episode ends with Christina and Douglas sucking up to Goodwin to get what they want out of the company. Kofo wants what is best for the child and lets Goodwin know that children are no longer a hard no.

