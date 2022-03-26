0 0

Read Time: 3 Minute, 21 Second

ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead

The episode opens with Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) taking care of a patient who is trying to figure out why she looks so familiar. She finally remembers her from the sock commercial and makes her sing. Abishola reluctantly sings, but the lady decides it is not her.

Abishola then walks into the hall where Gloria (Vernee Watson) says people have been recognizing her from the commercial as well. She says one patient even showed her more than his socks.

Bob (Billy Gardell) is at work, trying to get things done since they are busier than ever. Douglas (Matt Jones) tells him that he was even recognized when he got pulled over for speeding in a school zone. The cop showed him his socks, but he still got a ticket.

At that moment, Abishola calls, but he can’t talk due to the business.

Later on, Bob is on the phone with his distributor, saying he needs more socks. He says they need them right away since their commercial aired before Blue Bloods. The two end up arguing until Bob hangs up.

Douglas tries to go home, but Goodwin (Bayo Akinfemi) tells him they still have shipments to go out. He ends up guilting everyone into staying late.

Bob tells Abishola that he won’t be home for dinner. She says it is wonderful and blows him a kiss. He is confused, but she says he never earned it.

Abishola tells Ebun (Saidah Arrika Ekulona) that Bob won’t be home. Ebun thinks this is great as well and finally approves of the marriage.

Bob, Dottie and Goodwin have a meeting on how to keep things running smoothly. Dottie says it was easier when she was younger and had cocaine.

Goodwin and Dottie want to fire people, but Bob objects. They argue that they need to get rid of the weak workers, but Bob say no one is getting fired. Goodwin wants to add Bob to the list, but Dottie insists on doing it herself.

At dinner, Dele (Travis Wolfe Jr) , Tunde (Barry Shabaka Henley) , Olu (Shola Adewusi), Abishola and Ebun talk about the commercial and the new success of MaxDot. They enjoy the perks and toast to Bob, who is not there. Ebun wants to build a guest house, but this just upsets Abishola even more.

The next day, Kofo (Anthony Okungbowa) is helping on the floor, which Bob appreciates. However, he ends up screaming at Jerry for being on the phone with his son. This leads to him going off on everyone, saying they need to work harder, especially since they have a huge shipment of 10,000 socks to go out.

The next morning, Bob is dozing in his car when Abishola wakes him up. He has to go back to work and ends up running over garbage cans.

As he drives back to work, he talks to Christina(Maribeth Monroe) about losing it at work the day before. She asks if he yelled and says he is scary when he yells. She says people like him and things will be fine.

Later on, he comes into work with donuts, but nobody wants to talk to him. He ends up losing it again and tossing the donuts in the garbage can. Goodwin, however, is proud of him screaming at everyone and making them angry.

On the bus, Kemi (Gina Yashere) tries to get people to recognize her and says that she wants to make more commercials. However, Abishola says it is making Bob work too much and she misses him.

That night, Bob comes home to see Abishola sleeping in bed with one of her medical books. The two of them end up having a long talk and relaxing together.

The episode ends with Kofo and Douglas frustrated on the floor, while Dottie and Goodwin toast to everyone working in fear.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts

Continue Reading

Social Media