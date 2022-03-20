0 0

Read Time: 2 Minute, 34 Second

ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Compress to Impress

The episode opens with Dottie (Christine Ebersole), Kofo (Anthony Okungbowa), Goodwin (Bayo Akinfemi), Douglas (Matt Jones) and Bob(Billy Gardell) eating pastries during their morning meeting. Douglas looks at an old ad featuring Dottie and is creeped out because he thought she was hot…..not knowing it was his own mother.

Kofo and Goodwin suggest doing social media ads for the company. Bob wants to do a TV commercial, but they tell him nobody watches TV anymore. He argues he does, so the matter is settled.

Later on, the team has a Zoom meeting where they meet Marion (Briga Heelan), the woman in charge of making commercials. She explains she wants to hear their story before she commits to working with them….while Douglas hits on her and Dottie and Bob fight. Marion likes this and agrees to work with them. Dottie goes on camera showing off the swimsuit she wore in the old school ad.

Later on, Olu(Shola Adewusi) and Tunde (Barry Shabaka Henley) have dinner with Bob and Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku). Bob tells them about the commercial. Tunde thinks they could be the next Kardashians, while Abishola recalls the first time Bob gave her socks.

The next day, Kemi (Gina Yashere) helps Abishola come up with a new look for the commercial. Gloria (Vernee Watson) is excited for the commercial and asks Abishola if she will have any lines. Abishola says yes and practices. However, the ladies tell her she needs to work on her accent.

Commercial day arrives and everyone is excited. Christina (Maribeth Monroe) is there to help, which upsets Dottie. He talks to her about it, but she doesn’t want to hear it. Christina comes in and talks to Dottie. She says that she is there for moral support, but Dottie thinks she is there to prove her point since she suggested a commercial years ago. The two bicker some more and hug it out.

Bob and Abishola film their part of the commercial, but Abishola freezes and can’t say her lines. She tells Bob that she is afraid to talk because she thinks nobody will understand her. He assures her everyone will love her and manages to calm her down. Marion gets it on film, but Bob isn’t sure about having the footage used. However, Abishola is all for it.

Tunde and Olu film their portion and get an offer to be in a film Marion is working on….complete with nudity.

Goodwin and Kofo share their business success story, despite some drama.

Dottie talks about starting the business with Max and talks about losing him and working with her kids. Christina, Douglas and Bob find it sweet, but Dottie tells them to be quiet since she is trying to sell socks.

The commercial shows everyone sharing their sock love and singing about it.Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) from The Neighborhood sings along while Tina (Tischina Arnold) wonders what he is doing.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts

Continue Reading

Social Media