Holy Heist Premiere News

In 1993, a crooked cop, an Irish rebel, a famous boxer, and a poker-faced priest got entangled in one of America’s largest armored car robberies. But the punchline to this story is much darker than anyone ever expected. Never-before-seen interviews reveal missing millions, international terrorism, and an unsolved murder in the Brink’s bank heist that liberated $7.4 million from an armored car depot. Now, discovery+ puts together the shocking pieces to the scandalous puzzle that’s still $5 million short and uncovers an unexpected cast of Irish lads linked to the crime. Including Father Patrick Moloney’s unforgettable interview about his involvement with the historic heist, the two-hour documentary HOLY HEIST begins streaming on Tuesday, March 15 on discovery+.

“This is the perfect story for streaming as every twist revealed in HOLY HEIST introduces one outrageous character after the next. It’s a truly wild tale about one of the biggest and boldest heists in American history,” said Jason Sarlanis, President, Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming. “With clever commentary and exclusive access to the one-of-a-kind priest and sly fox, Father Patrick Moloney, the two-hour doc will leave you – and the authorities – wanting more answers, proving yet again that truth is always stranger than fiction.”

“HOLY HEIST is an unbelievable story full of countless twists and turns that will have viewers on the edge of their seats,” said Lisa Holme, Group SVP of Content and Commercial Strategy for Discovery. “This is true crime at its best and fits perfectly with our ever-growing catalog of investigative content on discovery+.”

In 1993, the city of Rochester, New York was rocked when two armed men robbed a Brink’s armored car depot. There were three guards on duty that night, but the armed robbers only kidnapped one of them – ex-cop, Thomas O’Connor. With suspiciously easy access and seeming operational intel, the robbers made off with a cool $7.4 million and released O’Connor, unharmed. The investigation recovered $2 million and identified a team of players with possible connections to the Irish Republican Army. Enter: Sam Millar, the Irish rebel; Ronnie Gibbons, a famous boxer; and Father Patrick Moloney, a poker-faced priest; all with ties to the guard who escaped unscathed, Thomas O’Connor. Millar and Father Pat are eventually convicted for the possession of $2 million of the stolen Brink’s money, and O’Connor is acquitted. But, when the remains of someone close to the crime washes up, it’s more than millions on the line – it’s a family demanding answers in the death of their loved one.

HOLY HEIST is produced for discovery+ by Good Caper Content, an ITV America company, with Sebastian Mlynarski, Shawn Witt, and Sumit David as executive producers. Jeanie Vink is executive producer for discovery+.

