0 0

Read Time: 3 Minute, 24 Second

Discovery+ Launches Her Story

Today, discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service from Discovery, Inc., announced “Her Story,” a new hub launched in recognition of March’s Women’s History Month. The new hub will feature programming that spotlights the stories and contributions of contemporary and historical women. “Her Story” will live on the platform and be updated year-round with curated series, documentaries and specials that celebrate the professional achievements, hard-won social advances, personal growth and enduring relationships of some of the world’s most interesting, influential and charismatic women

“Women’s voices are a vital part of our storytelling on discovery+, and our content is so well suited for this all-new hub. We’re so proud that ‘Her Story’ will be a permanent addition to the platform, launching in time for Women’s History Month,” said Lisa Holme, Group SVP of Content and Commercial Strategy for Discovery. “Our audience trusts us to reflect their lives and journeys in honest, meaningful ways and ‘Her Story’ will continue to fulfill this promise year-round.”

The hub highlights a wide-range of content themes such as “Celebrating Sisterhood,” with stories about female relationships; “Like a Boss,” showcasing powerful women taking charge; “Culinary Queens,” featuring some of today’s most talented chefs; “Nevertheless, She Investigated,” with investigators searching for answers behind headline-grabbing crimes; “It Passed the Bechdel Test” featuring female leads across all fields; and “In Her Own Words” with first-person stories about a variety of subjects.

Featured discovery+ Originals available on the hub will include —

“Like Mother, Like Daughter?” From the producers of “The Real World,” this House Reality series follows six pairs of mothers and daughters whose bonds have hit breaking points…and who are willing to take radical steps to repair their relationships in an intensive three-week program.

“Introducing, Selma Blair” Winner of the 2021 SXSW “Special Jury Prize for Intimacy in Filmmaking” and listed on the DOC NYC Short List, this critically-acclaimed documentary follows Actress Selma Blair who gives an intimate, raw look at her life as she adapts to living with multiple sclerosis. After revealing her diagnosis on social media, Selma becomes a platform for disability and takes risks to slow the disease’s progression.

“Kendra Sells Hollywood” Kendra Wilkinson embarks on a new career in real estate with only eight weeks to land a spot on one of the most prestigious property firms in the world. She must rise above her old party girl past to prove she’s got what it takes to sell Hollywood. The hit series has been picked up for a second season that will be available to stream later this year on discovery+.

“Undercover Underage” Roo Powell, a 38-year-old mother of three, is on a mission to identify adults who use the internet to abuse and exploit children. This docuseries follows Roo as she transforms into a young teen persona online. Once adults engage with Roo’s underage decoys, it’s a race against the clock to gather enough information to positively identify the offenders for law enforcement to intervene.

“Rebel Hearts” In this documentary, an official selection of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, nuns stand up the patriarchy of the Catholic Church to fight for equality, their convictions and livelihoods against a powerful cardinal. From the 1965 Selma March to the Women’s March in 2018, the women reshape society with bold acts of defiance.

Additional content available to stream now on the hub includes popular home renovation titles such as “Remix My Space is Remix My Space with Marsai Martin” and “Reno My Rental”; culinary programs including “Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines ” and acclaimed chef Alex Guarnaschelli in “Alex Vs America”; stories of women carving their own path like Jazz Jennings in “I Am Jazz,” and Lily Hevesh, the world’s greatest domino toppler, in “Lily Topples the World.” The hub also features subjects about trailblazers of LGBTQ+ rights with “Legendary”; stories about entrepreneurs and influencers in “Seen”; and will launch “Crime Scene Confidential,” a six-part series hosted by Investigator Alina Burroughs, premiering on ID and discovery+ on March 8th.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts

Continue Reading

Social Media