March 22, 2022

CW Announces Show Renewals

Sammi Turano March 22, 2022
The CW Network today renewed seven of its current scripted series for the 2022-23 broadcast season, it was announced today by Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO, The CW Network.

 

“As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond,” said Pedowitz. “These dramas are also important to our overall digital strategy, as they are some of our most-streamed and socially-engaged programming, and we look forward to adding more new and returning series to help strengthen and expand our multiplatform footprint.”

 

The current series being ordered for the 2022-23 season include new seasons of ALL AMERICAN (Season 5), THE FLASH (Season 9), KUNG FU (Season 3), NANCY DREW (Season 4), RIVERDALE (Season 7), SUPERMAN & LOIS (Season 3) and WALKER (Season 3). These early renewals are in addition to the previously announced alternative series renewals of PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Season 9), MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Season 9) and WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Season 3). Specific premiere dates for each series will be announced at a later time.

