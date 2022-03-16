0 0

CMT Music Awards 2022: The Nominees



CMT today unveiled the highly anticipated nominations for the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS, country music’s only entirely fan-voted award show. Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie, the show broadcasts LIVE from Nashville, Monday, April 11 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. This marks the inaugural broadcast of the CMT MUSIC AWARDS on the CBS Television Network. Each winner is selected by the fans, with voting now open at vote.cmt.com.

Superstar Kane Brown leads this year’s voting pool with four nominations, including Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year. Artists with three nods this year include female powerhouses Kelsea Ballerini and Mickey Guyton, plus two first-time nominees BRELAND and Cody Johnson.

The first round of nominations for the highly coveted Video of the Year award includes 12 acts, including another nod for Carrie Underwood, who continues to reign as the most-awarded artist in CMT history with 23 total wins. She is nominated twice this year for her collaboration with Jason Aldean. Also facing off for the night’s biggest award: Brandi Carlile, Cody Johnson, Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton.

New this year, CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year has been added to the category lineup, recognizing artist performances created for CMT Digital throughout the year, with Brittney Spencer, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Josh Turner and Lainey Wilson competing for the inaugural award.

Across all categories, CMT is recognizing 10 first-time nominees: BRELAND, Brittney Spencer, Cody Johnson, Caitlyn Smith, Elvie Shane, MacKenzie Porter, Priscilla Block, and Tenille Arts. Both H.E.R. and Paul Klein of LANY are also nominated for the first time, as the show continues to celebrate a wide range of talent from outside musical genres. Nelly and Gladys Knight are also nominees.

Continuing CMT’s history of recognizing the next wave of rising stars, this year’s Breakthrough Video of the Year nominees include: BRELAND, Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion, Elvie Shane, Parker McCollum, Priscilla Block, and Tenille Arts.

The nominees for the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS are:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video of the year; awarded to the artist (male, female, group/duo or collaboration). Top nominees, from the first round of voting, will be announced on April 4. Final nominees, from the second round of voting, will be announced on show day, April 11. Final voting will be determined via social media and announced as the final category during the live show.

Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t”

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

Kacey Musgraves – “justified”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “half of my hometown”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was A Cowboy”

Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton – “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a female artist; awarded to the artist

Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”

Gabby Barrett – “Footprints On The Moon”

Kacey Musgraves – “justified”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was A Cowboy”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a male artist; awarded to the artist

Cody Johnson – “’Til You Can’t”

Eric Church – “Heart On Fire”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Luke Bryan – “Waves”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Thomas Rhett – “Country Again”

Walker Hayes – “Fancy Like”

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a duo or group; awarded to the artists

Brothers Osborne – “I’m Not For Everyone”

Dan + Shay – “Steal My Love”

Maddie & Tae – “Woman You Got”

Old Dominion – “I Was On a Boat That Day”

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

Zac Brown Band – “Same Boat”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by SONIC® Best video from an artist’s major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist (male, female or group/duo) BRELAND – “Cross Country”

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion – “I Can’t”

Elvie Shane – “My Boy”

Parker McCollum – “To Be Loved By You”

Priscilla Block – “Just About Over You”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now” COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR Best video from a collaboration; awarded to the artists Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Nelly & Florida Georgia Line – “Lil Bit”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley – “Freedom Was A Highway”

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan – “Buy Dirt”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “half of my hometown” CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR Musical performance on a television show, series or variety special on CMT; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo) Brothers Osborne – “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve Medley (from CMT Campfire Sessions)”

George Strait – “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone (from CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride)”

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton – “Hold On (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Kane Brown – “Three Wooden Crosses (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY – “I Quit Drinking (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & BRELAND – “Friendship Train (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & BRELAND – “Ride Wit Me (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends)” CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR Musical performance from a production, series or livestream created for CMT Digital / Social Channels; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo) Brittney Spencer “Sober & Skinny” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Carly Pearce – “Dear Miss Loretta” (from CMT :60 Songs)

Cody Johnson – “Dear Rodeo” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Jon Pardi “On The Other Hand / Forever and Ever, Amen” (in honor of 2021 CMT Artist of a Lifetime Randy Travis)

Josh Turner LIVE (from CMT KickBack)

Lainey Wilson – “Things A Man Oughta Know” (from the CMT Studio) The 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS are executive produced by Margaret Comeaux (CMT), John Hamlin (Switched On Entertainment), Leslie Fram (CMT) and Jason Owen (Sandbox Entertainment). Patrizia DiMaria (Ladypants Productions) is the co-executive producer; Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino are executives in charge of production; and Shanna Strassberg and Taryn Hurd are talent producers.CMT will additionally air CMT MUSIC AWARDS EXTENDED CUT with an added 30 minutes of new performances and extra bonus content, Friday, April 15 (8:00-11:30 PM, ET), as part of CMT MUSIC AWARDS WEEK. Additional details will be announced at a later date. Official sponsors of the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS include Fritos®, SONIC®, Ram Truck Brand and Verizon. Performers, presenters and additional details about the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS on CBS will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, visit awards.cmt.com, follow @CMT onFacebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok, use hashtag #CMTawards and ‘like’ the CMT Music Awards on Facebook.

