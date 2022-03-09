0 0

CBS Renews Four Unscripted Shows

CBS has renewed four of its popular unscripted series for the 2022-2023 broadcast season. The returning CBS Original series are SURVIVOR, THE AMAZING RACE, TOUGH AS NAILS and SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION. Additional renewals will be announced over the coming weeks.

About SURVIVOR

SURVIVOR is a top 25 broadcast, delivering 7.59 million viewers in the fall after a season-long, COVID-related hiatus. This season, SURVIVOR is CBS’ most-streamed reality series on Paramount+, with streaming viewership up +199% from its prior fall season. The fall edition of SURVIVOR amassed five billion social media impressions.

The Emmy Award-winning series returns tonight with a two-hour season premiere, Wednesday, March 9 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT).

SURVIVOR is hosted by Jeff Probst. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst, Matt VanWagenen, Kahaia Pearson and Jesse Jensen serve as executive producers. The show is produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC.

About THE AMAZING RACE

THE AMAZING RACE delivered 5.42 million viewers this past season. The series’ streaming viewership is up +93% on Paramount+ from its prior season. The series amassed 748 million potential social media impressions this season.

THE AMAZING RACE is a multiple Emmy Award-winning reality series hosted by Emmy Award-nominated Phil Keoghan. Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo and Phil Keoghan serve as executive producers. The show is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Worldrace Productions in association with ABC Studios and Amazing Race Productions.

About TOUGH AS NAILS

TOUGH AS NAILS averages 3.57 million viewers. The series amassed 122 million potential social media impressions in its most recent season.

Hosted by Phil Keoghan, TOUGH AS NAILS is a competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor. Phil Keoghan, Louise Keoghan and Terry Castagnola serve as executive producers. The show is produced by Raquel Productions Inc. in association with Tough House Productions Inc.

About SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION

In its freshman season, SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION, hosted by Nischelle Turner (ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT), averaged 2.72 million viewers.

SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION follows celebrities in sports, music and entertainment on a journey back to their hometowns, to gift a surprise home renovation to a meaningful person who helped guide them to success.

Next season, home improvement contractor and television personality Rob Mariano (SURVIVOR) joins the design team alongside returning interior designer Sabrina Soto (“Design Star,” “Trading Spaces”).

The series is produced by Juma Entertainment with Robert Horowitz, Brady Connell and Peter DeVita serving as executive producers.

These four unscripted series join the previously announced renewals of the CBS original comedy and drama series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, CSI: VEGAS, GHOSTS, THE NEIGHBORHOOD and YOUNG SHELDON.

