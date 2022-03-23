0 0

Casting Society’s 37th Artios Awards Winners Announced

Casting Society honored excellence in casting across feature films, television and theater tonight at the 37 th Annual Artios Awards at its worldwide virtual ceremony which also was a celebration of the organization’s 40th anniversary. Actress and creator Danielle Pinnock (CBS’ Ghosts ) hosted the star-studded award ceremony, which included a congratulatory message from Steven Spielberg to his Casting Director for “West Side Story .”

A red carpet experience pre-show, hosted by former ET Correspondent Natasha Garguilo and “The Working Actor” host Rodrigo Recio , kicked off the festivities live via YouTube. The award show began with a 40th anniversary video consisting of interviews with past, present and future members talking about what the anniversary means to them and a celebration of the magic of theater. Pinnock welcomed the virtual audience with her signature brand of humor and Ariana DeBose began the presentations. Highlights of the ceremony included the Associate Spotlight Award to casting associates Kimberly Ehrlich and Xavier Rubiano , and the Zeitgeist Award to “ Spider-Man: No Way Home,” given to a popular film. The Virtual Theater Award replaced the theater categories for this year only and will return in 2023.

The star-studded list of presenters and special appearances tonight from award-winning series and films included Steven Spielberg , Director, (“West Side Story”), Brian Cox ( Succession), Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”), Toheeb Jimoh ( Ted Lasso) , Troy Kotsur (“CODA”), Ally Sheedy ( Single Drunk Female), Chris Sullivan ( This Is Us), Aristotle Athari ( Saturday Night Live) , Sofia Black-D’Elia ( Single Drunk Female), Eugene Cordero ( Loki),), Lee Daniels , Director, ( The United States vs. Billie Holliday), Andra Day ( The United States vs. Billie Holliday), Brittany O’Grady ( The White Lotus), Moses Ingram ( The Queen’s Gambit) , Rob Morgan (“Don’t Look Up”), Temuera Morrison ( The Book of Boba Fett), Lou Diamond Phillips (“Easter Sunday”) , D.J. “Shangela” Pierce ( RuPaul’s Drag Race), Saniyya Sidney (“King Richard”), Adam Rodriguez (“Magic Mike/Magic Mike XXL”) , among others.

“We are so excited to honor these immensely talented, creative and hard working casting directors tonight,” said Casting Society President Kim Williams. “What a wonderful way to begin Casting Society’s 40th year by celebrating these extraordinary casting directors’ invaluable contributions to the entertainment world.”

Host Danielle Pinnock said in a statement: “It was a tremendous honor to be asked to host this year’s Artios Awards. I’m still pinching myself! To be able to celebrate these industry titans is a gift I won’t soon forget. I have always been so inspired by the endless creativity and passion that casting directors exhibit: in giving actors a platform to share their gifts; and in helping creators achieve their vision by bringing together a perfect ensemble of performers. I want to thank the Casting Society for this incredible opportunity, and congratulate all the winners and nominees, past, present and future!”

See below for a full list of winners:

Film Categories

Animation

ENCANTO – Jamie Sparer Roberts, Grace C. Kim (Associate)

Big Budget – Comedy

DON’T LOOK UP – Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Additional Casting), Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting), Matt Bouldry (Location Casting), Kyle Crand (Location Casting), Molly Rose (Associate)

Big Budget – Drama

WEST SIDE STORY – Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich (Associate)

Studio Or Independent – Comedy – TIE

THE TENDER BAR – Rachel Tenner, Bess Fifer (Location Casting), Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate)

ZOLA – Kim Taylor-Coleman

Studio Or Independent – Drama

CODA – Deborah Aquila, Tricia Wood, Lisa Zagoria, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Melissa Morris (Associate)

Low Budget – Comedy Or Drama

THE HUMANS – Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel (Associate)

Micro Budget – Comedy Or Drama

SHIVA BABY – Kate Geller

Short Film

GROWING FANGS – Jessica Munks, Michael Morlani

The Zeitgeist Award

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME – Sarah Halley Finn, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Molly Doyle (Associate)

Television / Theater Categories

Television Pilot and First Season – Comedy

TED LASSO – Theo Park, Olissa Rogers (Associate)

Television Pilot and First Season – Drama

LOVECRAFT COUNTRY – Kim Taylor-Coleman, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Mickie Paskal (Location Casting), Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting) Rebecca Carfagna (Associate), AJ Links (Associate)

Television Series – Comedy

CALL MY AGENT – Constance Demontoy

Television Series – Drama

POSE – Alexa L. Fogel, Elizabeth Berra (Associate)

Limited Series

THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT – Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance, Olivia Scott-Webb, Tina Gerussi (Location Casting)

Film, Non-Theatrical Release

THE UNITED STATES VS BILLIE HOLIDAY – Leah Daniels-Butler, Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram, Kevin Scott, Andrea Kenyon (Location Casting), Randi Wells (Location Casting)

Children’s Pilot and Series (Live Action)

ALL THAT – Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood, Devon Brady (Associate)

Animated Series

BIG MOUTH – Julie Ashton

Reality Series

QUEER EYE – Danielle Gervais, Pamela Vallarelli, Ally Capriotti Grant

Short Form Series

MAPLEWORTH MURDERS – Jill Anthony Thomas, Anthony J. Kraus (Associate)

Virtual Theater (new category exclusive for 2022 due to Covid19 shuttering Broadway)

TENNESSEE WILLIAMS’ THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA – Stephanie Klapper

The 37th Artios Awards’ presenting sponsor was Casting Workbooks, which also produced the live red carpet.

First held in 1985, the Artios Awards honors Casting Directors in more than 20 different categories encompassing film, television and theatre. In addition, special honorees are selected for their contributions to the craft. Nominees and winners are voted on by members of the Casting Society.

