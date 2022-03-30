Bruce Willis Retiring from Acting

It is the end of an era. Actor Bruce Willis, known for his roles in the Die Hard franchise, The Sixth Sense and countless other TV shows and movies has announced he is retiring from acting due to his aphasia diagnosis.
His daughter Rumer confirmed the news via Instagram:
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
