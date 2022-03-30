March 31, 2022

Bruce Willis Retiring From Acting

Sammi Turano March 30, 2022
Bruce Willis Retiring from Acting

It is the end of an era. Actor Bruce Willis, known for his roles in the Die Hard franchise, The Sixth Sense and countless other TV shows and movies has announced he is retiring from acting due to his aphasia diagnosis.

His daughter Rumer confirmed the news via Instagram:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rumer Willis (@rumerwillis)

TVGrapevine will bring more news as it becomes available.

