Bruce Willis Retiring from Acting

It is the end of an era. Actor Bruce Willis, known for his roles in the Die Hard franchise, The Sixth Sense and countless other TV shows and movies has announced he is retiring from acting due to his aphasia diagnosis.

His daughter Rumer confirmed the news via Instagram:

