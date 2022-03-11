0 0

Bosch: Legacy Series News

Legacy matters, and Harry Bosch is hell-bent on leaving behind a legacy he’s proud of. After leaving the Los Angeles Police Department as a detective, Bosch’s (Titus Welliver) captivating story continues, working with former enemy and top-notch attorney, Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers, Mad Men). The only thing they can agree on? Finding justice. Meanwhile, his daughter, Maddie (Madison Lintz, The Walking Dead) follows in his footsteps as a rookie patrol officer with the LAPD. Bosch: Legacy, produced by Fabel Entertainment, premieres Friday, May 6 on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service.

Loosely based on the hybrid novel The Wrong Side of Goodbye from acclaimed author Michael Connelly, and a spinoff of the longest-running Prime Video Original, Bosch, the first season of Bosch: Legacy follows former LAPD detective Harry Bosch as he begins a new chapter as a private investigator. His first job calls him to the estate of ailing billionaire Whitney Vance, where Bosch is tasked with finding Vance’s only potential heir. Along the way, Bosch finds himself clashing with powerful figures who have a vested interest in the heir not being found. Researching the family tree, he uncovers shocking revelations that span generations, all while billions of dollars remain on the line. Without the badge and a preference for old-school tactics, Bosch finds an invaluable resource in Maurice “Mo” Bassi (Stephen A. Chang, Captain Marvel), a tech-forward gadget whiz who also shares Bosch’s fondness for smooth jazz and commitment to justice.

Following in her father’s footsteps, Maddie, a rookie patrol officer with the LAPD, is paired with Reina Vasquez (Denise Sanchez, The Good Place), a no-nonsense, hard-charging training officer. As Maddie patrols the streets of Los Angeles, she grapples with what kind of cop she wants to be. Her father—who continues to live by the code that everybody counts, or nobody counts—believes the issue is clear: Being a cop is either a mission or just a job.

Stephen A. Chang (Captain Marvel), Denise Sanchez(The Good Place), David Moses (Sanford and Son, Revenge), William Devane (Knots Landing, 24), Phil Morris (Seinfeld, Love That Girl), Kate Burton(Grey’s Anatomy, Inventing Anna), Steven Flynn (JAG, The Practice), Aisha Kabia (Girl Meets World), Jai Rodriguez (Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, How I Met Your Mother), Danielle Larracuente (Vida), and Michael Rose (Lovecraft Country, Days of Our Lives) join the series as recurring guest stars. Click here for character descriptions.

Bosch: Legacy from Fabel Entertainment is executive produced by Michael Connelly, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge, Titus Welliver, and Zetna Fuentes. Fuentes (Bosch, Jane the Virgin, Shameless) directed the spinoff pilot.

IMDb TV uniquely offers premium Originals on a free streaming service, including the upcoming release of the buddy-cop drama Pretty Hard Cases, premiering April 22, the court program Judy Justice, and the newly released zany true-crime docuseries Bug Out. Spanning drama and comedy, scripted and unscripted, additional IMDb TV Originals currently available include the sports docuseries UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers; the spy thriller Alex Rider; the music docuseries Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary; and the heist drama Leverage: Redemption. Upcoming IMDb TV Originals include a new home design series from Jeff Lewis; Greg Garcia’s comedy series Sprung; On Call, a half-hour drama from executive producer Dick Wolf; and High School, a scripted series adapted for television by Clea DuVall and based on the New York Times best-selling memoir by Grammy-nominated, platinum recording artists Tegan and Sara Quin.

