March 17, 2022

Beyond the Edge Premiere Quick-Cap

Sammi Turano March 17, 2022
The Celebrities:

American Idol runner-up Lauren Alaina, former NFL linebacker Ray Lewis, country music singer Craig Morgan, former NBA player Metta World Peace, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, former NFL linebacker Mike Singletary, Full House star Jodie Sweetin, former The Bachelor star Colton Underwood, and Real Housewives of New York star Eboni K. Williams.

Team Captains:

Paulina and Jodie

Red Team:

Jodie, Metta, Lauren, Colton

Blue Team:

 Paulina, Craig, Eboni, Ray, Mike

Adventure:

Traveling a mile through a jungle, water and swampy mud bogs. They also need to use rolling logs to push a crate through a field, solve a puzzle once they return to their mules and gather supplies.

The teams seem to be neck and neck, but each one faces their own issues. The red team forgets the puzzle pieces, while the blue team don’t have the clue needed to help them solve the puzzle because they decided they didn’t need it.

Winner:

Red Team! Each one gets $4,000 for their charity, as well as a spa day.

Surprise Twist:

Each team gets $2,000 for their charity for surviving day one.

Bonding and Elimination:

Everyone bonds about why there are there and their fears of being outside their comfort zone. They are all told that they can ring a bell if they want to leave, but they all ultimately decide to stay.

 

More Beyond The Edge  next week, stay tuned!

 

