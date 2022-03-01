March 1, 2022

Bethenny Frankel Talks Ukraine, Maksim Chmerkovskiy

 Sammi Turano
1 min read
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY -- Season:11 -- Pictured: Bethenny Frankel -- (Photo by: Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo)

The Real Housewives of New York City Bethenny Frankel went on Extra today to talk about her Ukraine relief efforts, as well as her conversation with Dancing With The Stars alum Maks Chmerkovskiy.

Credit: ExtraTV

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

