Read Time:2 Minute, 58 Second
American Song Contest Recap for 3/28/2022
- Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson look AMAZING tonight.
- The four acts that moved on to the semi-finals from last week are: Heuston (Rhode Island), Alexa (Oklahoma), Michael Bolton (Connecticut) and Christian Pagan (Puerto Rico). This is thanks to the jury’s vote and America’s vote.
- It has got to SUCK for the ones in the top of the jury vote who lost due to America’s vote being added. It also has to suck seeing you came in dead last for the jury.
- Oregon: Courtship reminds me of a young Tears for Fears with a more modern twist. Their music is poppy and fun, they are easy on the eyes and seem so sweet. I can see them going far in their careers because they have the perfect blend of talent and charm.
- Montana: Jona Prill has a hip hop country vibe, which gives him a unique kind of edge. There is something so powerful about his voice. I can’t exactly put my finger on what it is, but it makes him a memorable act.
- New York: I love seeing my home state represented, especially by someone like Enisa. She looks like Scheana from Vanderpump Rules and has the style and vibe of Lady Gaga. In short, she is a new female artist to watch.
- Nebraska: Jocelyn has such a soulful voice and reminds me of Celina from AGT ‘s 2020 season. While she gives off some early Celine Dion vibes in my opinion, she is in a class of her own with that voice. I have never heard anything so soulful and moving, it is a powerhouse through and through.
- Virgin Islands: Cruz Rock is such a fun character. I am loving the Latin vibe of this song. While Christian Pagan brought Ricky Martin last week, Cruz is bringing Pitbull vibes with a funky party flavor. I am HERE for it! I could listen to this all day and be in a fantastic mood.
- Kentucky: Jordan Smith won The Voice in 2016 and wrote a song for Celine Dion. All I can say is WOW. Jordan very well might have another win after this showstopping performance. I am in awe and in tears after listening to this song.
- North Dakota: Chloe Fredericks blends her country music with her Native American culture to make the perfect blend of beautiful music. It gives me Taylor Swift vibes, but also manages to sound unique at the same time. It is beautiful.
- Kansas: Broderick Jones has a cool beat to his music, which sounds incredible with his deep, soulful voice. I could have done without all the bells and whistles during the performance, but it is one of my favorite performances of the night.
- Virginia: Almira Zaky has such an amazing background having been raised by Indonesian and Muslim parents. Her voice and style are giving me Aaliyah vibes. I am in awe and hope she moves to the next round.
- Maine: King Kyote’s voice reminds me of the 2000s band Staind, which brought us the hit It’s Been Awhile. His look is early Kid Rock and he is the whole package when it comes to being a rock star.
- Ohio: Macy Gray was a huge part of my childhood and it is incredible to see her perform on this show. THIS is what I am talking about, baby! My girl is kicking butt and taking names. What a way to end the night! WOOT WOOT!
- Tonight’s winner is….Jordan Smith from Kentucky! MAZEL TOV!
- More next week, stay tuned!
Social Media
More Stories
Wyrmwood Apocalypse Sneak Peek
The Real Housewives of New York City: Double the Apples?
American Song Contest Premiere Recap for 3/21/2022