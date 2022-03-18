0 0

Alaskan Nets Sneak Peek

Good Deed Entertainment has announced a release date of April 8 on digital and video on demand for sports documentary ALASKAN NETS. The film, which is exec-produced by Chris Pratt and his production company Indivisible Productions, made its world premiere at the 36th Santa Barbara International Film Festival in the Documentary Competition this past year and won the Audience Choice Award.



Off the coast of Southeast Alaska lies an island — remote, largely hidden from the outside world and home to the Tsimshian natives of Alaska’s last remaining native reserve: Metlakatla. For more than a century, two sacred traditions have defined Metlakatla: fishing and basketball. Audiences will witness the improbable journey of cousins Danny Marsden and DJ King, fishermen and stars of the high school basketball team as they lead their team and town toward their first state championship in more than 30 years – the only thing that will bring life back to an island that has undergone unimaginable tragedy.



“Making this film was a giant leap of faith,” stated Director Jeff Harasimowicz. “We always believed it could be something special, and our continued belief is what kept us going these last four years. From our first conversation with Good Deed we could tell that they shared our passion and would be the perfect partner to help share this powerful story with the world. As they say in Metlakatla, ‘Wayi Wah! (Let’s Go!)'” Alaskan Nets is directed and produced by Jeff Harasimowicz of Raised By Wolves and produced by Ryan Welch of AO Films. It is made in association with SLAM and RTG Features. Pratt – who spent some of his childhood in Alaska – executive produced with Jon Schumacher and Sahir Iqbal.

