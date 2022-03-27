0 0

Academy Awards 2022: The Winners

Best Picture

“Belfast”

“CODA” (Winner)

“Don’t Look Up”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (Winner)

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Penelope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Best Actor

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick, Boom”

Will Smith, “King Richard” (Winner)

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” (Winner)

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” from “King Richard”

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”

“Down to Joy” from “Belfast”

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” (Winner)

“Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days”

Best Documentary Feature

“Ascension”

“Attica”

“Flee”

“Summer of Soul” (Winner)

“Writing with Fire”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“CODA,” Sian Heder (Winner)

“Drive My Car,” Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

“Dune,” Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

“The Lost Daughter,” Maggie Gyllenhaal

“The Power of the Dog,” Jane Campion

Best Original Screenplay

“Belfast,” Kenneth Branagh (Winner)

“Don’t Look Up,” Adam McKay, Story by McKay and David Sirota

“King Richard,” Zack Baylin

“Licorice Pizza,” Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Worst Person in the World,” Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

Best Costume Design

“Cruella” (Winner)

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“West Side Story”

Best International Feature Film

“Drive My Car” (Winner)

“Flee”

“The Hand of God”

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”

“The Worst Person in the World”

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA” (Winner)

Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”

JK Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Animated Feature

“Encanto” (Winner)

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Best Visual Effects

“Dune” (Winner)

“Free Guy”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Best Cinematography

“Dune” (Winner)

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” (Winner)

Judi Dench, “Belfast”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Coming 2 America”

“Cruella”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (Winner)

“House of Gucci”

Best Production Design

“Dune” (Winner)

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

Best Editing

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune” (Winner)

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Tick, Tick, Boom”

Best Original Score

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune” (Winner)

“Encanto”

“Parallel Mothers”

“The Power of the Dog”

Best Live Action Short

“Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”

“The Dress”

“The Long Goodbye” (Winner)

“On My Mind”

“Please Hold”

Best Animated Short

“Affairs of the Art”

“Bestia”

“Boxballet”

“Robin Robin”

“The Windshield Wiper” (Winner)

Best Documentary Short Subject

“Audible”

“Lead Me Home”

“The Queen of Basketball” (Winner)

“Three Songs for Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies”

Best Sound

“Belfast”

“Dune” (Winner)

“No Time to Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

