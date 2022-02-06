Read Time:1 Minute, 37 Second
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 2/6/2022
- Meredith is right, if she had masterminded the arrest, you’d think she would want ringside seats to watch it go down.
- ‘You live at Taco Bell’ is an insult that will live rent free in my mind.
- For someone who eats fast food all the time, Lisa’s body is insane!
- Who is the random dude in a mask just watching them fight?
- Did Mary say Heather looked like an inbred? WTF? Heather looks beautiful.
- I didn’t crimp my hair on Cinco de Mayo for nothing! Jen has some of the best one-liners.
- Meredith may have been hurt, but she had NO RIGHT to go after Whitney’s dad like that.
- The look Mary gave Whitney as she stormed out of the room was a mood and a half. WOW, sometimes looks say more than actual words.
- In all fairness, Meredith lost her father and was grieving, it is entirely possible the days blended together and she got confused what happened when.
- Why do they constantly refer to Mary as Mary Cosby?
- How is the bond between Mary and Meredith any different than the bonds with the other ladies?
- Seth sounds like Aaron from RHOBH season 10.
- The college reveal Ashley did was very cute.
- How is Jen surprised that her case could go to trial?
- How can Mary say my diet is bad and I don’t eat well? ::sips soda:: MOOD 2.0
- Mary’s church is….interesting to say the least. That being said, it was nice of Jen to go visit her church.
- I don’t understand how Meredith inviting Whitney and Heather over was a big deal?
- For someone who was really hurt, Meredith is pulling out all the stops with massages, wine, vodka…..
- A full body workout with wine and vodka sounds like something I would enjoy.
- Meredith is right, this is effed up.
- Finale next week, stay tuned!
More Stories
Celebrity Big Brother 3 Highlights and Snark for 2/4/2022
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights Recap for Do it for Juan
Celebrity Big Brother 3 Recap for 2/3/2022