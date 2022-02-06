February 6, 2022

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 2/6/2022

Sammi Turano
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:2 -- Pictured: (l-r) Heather Gay, Jen Shah, Meredith Marks, Mary Cosby, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, Jennie Nguyen -- (Photo by: Chad Kirkland/Bravo)

  • Meredith is right, if she had masterminded the arrest, you’d think she would want ringside seats to watch it go down.
  • ‘You live at Taco Bell’ is an insult that will live rent free in my mind.
  • For someone who eats fast food all the time, Lisa’s body is insane!
  • Who is the random dude in a mask just watching them fight?
  • Did Mary say Heather looked like an inbred? WTF? Heather looks beautiful.
  • I didn’t crimp my hair on Cinco de Mayo for nothing! Jen has some of the best one-liners.
  • Meredith may have been hurt, but she had NO RIGHT to go after Whitney’s dad like that.
  • The look Mary gave Whitney as she stormed out of the room was a mood and a half. WOW, sometimes looks say more than actual words.
  • In all fairness, Meredith lost her father and was grieving, it is entirely possible the days blended together and she got confused what happened when.
  • Why do they constantly refer to Mary as Mary Cosby?
  • How is the bond between Mary and Meredith any different than the bonds with the other ladies?
  • Seth sounds like Aaron from RHOBH season 10.
  • The college reveal Ashley did was very cute.
  • How is Jen surprised that her case could go to trial?
  • How can Mary say my diet is bad and I don’t eat well? ::sips soda:: MOOD 2.0
  • Mary’s church is….interesting to say the least. That being said, it was nice of Jen to go visit her church.
  • I don’t understand how Meredith inviting Whitney and Heather over was a big deal?
  • For someone who was really hurt, Meredith is pulling out all the stops with massages, wine, vodka…..
  • A full body workout with wine and vodka sounds like something I would enjoy.
  • Meredith is right, this is effed up.
  • Finale next week, stay tuned!

