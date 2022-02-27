February 27, 2022

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Part 1 Quick-Cap for 2/27/2022

Sammi Turano

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Part 1 Quick-Cap for 2/27/2022

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Jen Shah, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose -- (Photo by: Nicole Weinagart/Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Part 1 Quick-Cap for 2/27/2022

  • The reunion was filmed prior to Jennie’s firing over her controversial social media posts. Therefore, the issue was not addressed.
  • The winter wonderland reunion set is beyond gorgeous.
  • Mary did not attend because she was upset about what was said about her church. Whitney wanted to address the predator comments, while Heather wanted to talk about her confessionals.
  • Jen maintains she is innocent and says that her lawyers are not thrilled with her being at the reunion.
  • Apparently, Lisa called Heather a LEGO figurine? WTF?
  • I also forgot that Jen called Heather Shrek and Whitney Donkey.
  • Did Jen just roll her eyes at Meredith’s apology?
  • Meredith talking about her father’s death and how she could only see him via FaceTime in his final days is breaking my heart.
  • Jen being so compassionate about Meredith’s grieving process speak volumes about her in this moment.
  • So now Heather thinks she is an expert on the Jennie/Lisa relationship?
  • Minions, Legos, Shrek…are we doing a Real Housewives of Random Movie Characters?
  • How is Meredith DEFENDING her actions regarding Mary’s racist comments and upsetting Jennie?
  • Andy saying used golf balls given to Seth from Jennie not being iconic enough for the Clubhouse had me in stitches.
  • The more Lisa says ‘we’ll talk about it’ makes me think she will never talk about it.
  • Inbred polygamist cousins? REALLY? This makes no sense.
  • The whole Angie debacle could be cleared up if Angie herself were at the reunion.
  • I am dying at Heather accusing Lisa of being a caricature of a teen magazine article called ‘How to be a Cool Mean Girl.’
  • I am not sure who had the DUI? Heather or Lisa?
  • I hate when they bring up dirt but then refuse to share said dirt. Either share it or don’t bring it up.
  • These women are acting like kids between the invite fiasco, who said what and general pettiness.
  • Why would Lisa put her kids in charge of making an invite list?
  • More next week, stay tuned.

 

 

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

