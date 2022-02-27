Read Time:1 Minute, 46 Second
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Part 1 Quick-Cap for 2/27/2022
- The reunion was filmed prior to Jennie’s firing over her controversial social media posts. Therefore, the issue was not addressed.
- The winter wonderland reunion set is beyond gorgeous.
- Mary did not attend because she was upset about what was said about her church. Whitney wanted to address the predator comments, while Heather wanted to talk about her confessionals.
- Jen maintains she is innocent and says that her lawyers are not thrilled with her being at the reunion.
- Apparently, Lisa called Heather a LEGO figurine? WTF?
- I also forgot that Jen called Heather Shrek and Whitney Donkey.
- Did Jen just roll her eyes at Meredith’s apology?
- Meredith talking about her father’s death and how she could only see him via FaceTime in his final days is breaking my heart.
- Jen being so compassionate about Meredith’s grieving process speak volumes about her in this moment.
- So now Heather thinks she is an expert on the Jennie/Lisa relationship?
- Minions, Legos, Shrek…are we doing a Real Housewives of Random Movie Characters?
- How is Meredith DEFENDING her actions regarding Mary’s racist comments and upsetting Jennie?
- Andy saying used golf balls given to Seth from Jennie not being iconic enough for the Clubhouse had me in stitches.
- The more Lisa says ‘we’ll talk about it’ makes me think she will never talk about it.
- Inbred polygamist cousins? REALLY? This makes no sense.
- The whole Angie debacle could be cleared up if Angie herself were at the reunion.
- I am dying at Heather accusing Lisa of being a caricature of a teen magazine article called ‘How to be a Cool Mean Girl.’
- I am not sure who had the DUI? Heather or Lisa?
- I hate when they bring up dirt but then refuse to share said dirt. Either share it or don’t bring it up.
- These women are acting like kids between the invite fiasco, who said what and general pettiness.
- Why would Lisa put her kids in charge of making an invite list?
- More next week, stay tuned.
