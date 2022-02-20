Read Time:1 Minute, 44 Second
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Quick-Cap for 2/20/2022
- If I had a shot every time Lisa said, ‘love it,’ I would be dead.
- Seeing Jen go through and sell everything is so weird. I wonder what will happen next for her and her family, especially with the trial.
- It is so heartbreaking to see Heather hold the memorial for her father and not have most of her family show up. It is also sad to see her break down over how their relationship was strained toward the end.
- Heather talking about being a ‘conflicted Mormon’ is such a relatable moment. I think we can all relate to it some way in our lives.
- Meredith’s photoshoot has such a beautiful. powerful message for the LGBTQ community. Seeing Brooks’s reaction made me tear up.
- The love art thing Whitney and Justin did was a storyline on The Big Bang Theory. Still creepy.
- It is holy! Praise the dress. That line made me laugh way more than it should have.
- I am not sure what 80s inspired dress means, but none of this looks like anything from that time period.
- Mary’s Vida review: it tastes like water and is like Lisa, just BLAH!
- I wish I can just poof her so she can disappear. Mary has the best one liners. I am going to miss those next season.
- That being said, I am glad she is finally being called out on her BS.
- Only Jen would compare her glass toss tantrum toward Mary to Jennie’s and made it an iconic moment.
- Why are they suddenly bringing up Meredith’s dating life when she was separated from Seth? It seemse to have come out of nowhere.
UPDATES:
Meredith and Seth celebrated 25 years of marriage, with no boob cakes.
Jen is awaiting her trial and focusing on the positive.
Mary is spending time with her family, church and mannequins.
Whitney is now a CEO.
Lisa is reevaluating friendships.
Heather celebrated her life as an ex-Mormon by going to Norway.
Reunion next week, stay tuned.
More Stories
ICYMI: Beijing Olympics Highlights for 2/19
ICYMI: Beijing Olympics Highlights for 2/18
ICYMI: Beijing Olympics 2/17 Highlights