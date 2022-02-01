Read Time:2 Minute, 37 Second
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 2/1/2022
- You can go to Halloween as a botched patient. Jen’s daughter is hysterical.
- It is so weird that Baby Joey Gorga went from being christened on the show to wanting to look sexy. They grow so fast.
- Those sandwiches Teresa had delivered look amazing.
- Gia is the voice of reason in the Giudice family as usual….telling Teresa to be careful.
- The Giudice girls are 100% justified in being mad about Joey insulting their dad. No matter what kind of relationship they have, he was 100% wrong in saying anything about Joe Giudice.
- WHOA! Dolores’s kiddos grew up….congrats on them for getting their jobs and Gabrielle on becoming a doctor.
- Dolores is snarky AF about Frank’s new girlfriend. I understand why she is pissed at him for not finishing the home, if they had a commitment, he should have kept it.
- I love how Margaret serves every drink in a wine glass. It is such a mood and something I need to start doing.
- This video of Luis being naked and apologizing to some other woman kind of creeps me out.
- Jackie, even though you aren’t close to Teresa, you should talk to her if there is something that can potentially hurt her. Close friends or not, that is what a TRUE friend would do.
- WHOA! Tiki Barber and his wife Traci are now on the show? Any football fan knows who Tiki is and that he is a legend!
- I vaguely remember this scandal with Traci and Tiki and I feel bad that they had to go through much drama. It sounds similar to the Lala and Randall situation. Not commenting on anything because I don’t know the facts.
- Jennifer and Bill eating with their kids and her dad is the sweetest thing.
- Jennifer’s new nose looks cute, but her old one was fine the way it was. Although, I am not sure about finding a doctor on Instagram is a bit odd.
- YAY for Jennifer and her mom making up.
- Wait, was the video from a retreat or for an old girlfriend? I am so confused.
- Teresa has more pineapples than an entire episode of Psych….maybe she can be in the 4th movie as an exaggerated version of herself and Jules has to go undercover as a Housewife? Better yet, Selene goes undercover and Gus has to be a Frank Catania type househusband.
- Joey really didn’t do anything wrong with his comment about the video….what else was he supposed to do?
- ‘I named my dog after you.’ Oh, Margaret.
- Summer sexy is the new baby gorgeous.
- Margaret is being unusually nasty so far. She is usually my favorite after Dolores, but WTF with all of this shit stirring?
- Jackie is also causing issues by making Margaret and Jennifer talk when it was clearly a bad idea.
- ‘Marge should throw her right in the pool.’ Bill, your wife is in the pool.
- Wait….what? BILL HAD A MOTHERF__KING AFFAIR? Sweet, quiet Bill? I did not expect that at all.
