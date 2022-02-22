February 22, 2022

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Quick-Cap for 2/22/2022

Sammi Turano
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY -- Pictured: "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Key Art -- (Photo by: Bravo Media)

  • Dolores referred to Jackie as THIS? WTF does that even mean?
  • Frank saying that Dolores is not the kind of woman you want to piss off….WOW. He is right though?
  • These women call each other out for stuff….then turn and do the same exact thing. That is so rich.
  • The guys completely ignoring the drama to do keg stands is such a mood….and I would totally be hanging out with them during said drama.
  • Somehow, I do not think Dolores’s dog was amused by being dressed as a pink unicorn.
  • Jackie’s session where she talks about her eating disorder is completely and utterly heartbreaking. I truly want her to get the help that she needs.
  • Dolores and Frank may not have worked out romantically, but the love they have for their kids and each other (on a platonic level) is like no other.
  • This shore trip is going to be a major disaster….even though Jen and Margaret made up and most of them are staying in different places.
  • Putting the booze in the water jug would have been a great thing for the kegger.
  • Everyone relaxing on the beach looks like so much fun. It is exactly what I want to be doing now….even though it is the dead of winter now.
  • It looks like ‘did Joey and Dolores have sex’ will be a storyline this season.
  • Now that Jackie’s comment about the affair is out in the open, there is no way there won’t be a fight later on.
  • Teresa un-micing to talk to Louis makes me wonder if there is something going on.
  • I thought Louis got stuck in traffic, why is that a need to question everything he is doing?
  • Teresa is absolutely right, she is the one in the public eye, not Louis, she has the right to protect him.
  • More next week, stay tuned!

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
