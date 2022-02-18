The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Premiere News
The day we’ve been waiting for has finally arrived! Season four of the award-winning, critically acclaimed series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres today, Friday, February 18, exclusively on Prime Video. Two new episodes will be available every Friday for the next four weeks.
It’s 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft-and the places it takes her-creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.
In the first episode of season four, “Rumble on the Wonder Wheel,” Midge returns with a new game plan after getting kicked off Shy Baldwin’s tour. Joel is too successful for his own good, and Susie finds a creative way to get the cast she needs.
In the second episode, “Billy Jones and the Orgy Lamps,” Midge has Abe and Rose over for dinner. Shirley tries to find Joel a new wife. An unexpected cab ride leads to new opportunities.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, from renowned creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, is written and directed by Sherman-Palladino and Palladino, and stars Emmy-winner Rachel Brosnahan, four-time Emmy-winner Tony Shalhoub, three-time Emmy-winner Alex Borstein, Emmy-nominee Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Emmy-winner Luke Kirby. Production is currently underway for the fifth and final season.
