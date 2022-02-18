February 18, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Premiere News

Sammi Turano 1 hour ago
0 0
2 min read
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Premiere News
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 14 Second

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Premiere News

The day we’ve been waiting for has finally arrived! Season four of the award-winning, critically acclaimed series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres today, Friday, February 18, exclusively on Prime Video. Two new episodes will be available every Friday for the next four weeks.

It’s 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft-and the places it takes her-creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.

In the first episode of season four, “Rumble on the Wonder Wheel,” Midge returns with a new game plan after getting kicked off Shy Baldwin’s tour. Joel is too successful for his own good, and Susie finds a creative way to get the cast she needs.

In the second episode, “Billy Jones and the Orgy Lamps,” Midge has Abe and Rose over for dinner. Shirley tries to find Joel a new wife. An unexpected cab ride leads to new opportunities.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, from renowned creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, is written and directed by Sherman-Palladino and Palladino, and stars Emmy-winner Rachel Brosnahan, four-time Emmy-winner Tony Shalhoub, three-time Emmy-winner Alex Borstein, Emmy-nominee Marin HinkleMichael ZegenKevin PollakCaroline Aaron, and Emmy-winner Luke Kirby. Production is currently underway for the fifth and final season.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Social Media

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Stranger Things Two Part Final Season Premiere Dates Announced
0 0
2 min read

Stranger Things Two Part Final Season Premiere Dates Announced

1 day ago Sammi Turano
LOTR: The Rings of Power: First Official Teaser Trailer
0 0
1 min read

LOTR: The Rings of Power: First Official Teaser Trailer

4 days ago Sammi Turano
The Kardashians Release Date Revealed
0 0
1 min read

The Kardashians Release Date Revealed

2 weeks ago Sammi Turano

You may have missed

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Premiere News
0 0
2 min read

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Premiere News

1 hour ago Sammi Turano
ICYMI: Beijing Olympics 2/17 Highlights
0 0
7 min read

ICYMI: Beijing Olympics 2/17 Highlights

2 hours ago Sammi Turano
1 0
5 min read

Hollywood’s Go-To Psychic-Medium Patti Negri Is Making Appearances with YouTube’s Biggest Stars

13 hours ago Jules Lavallee
Harlem Renewed for Season Two
0 0
3 min read

Harlem Renewed for Season Two

23 hours ago Sammi Turano