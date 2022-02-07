0 0

The Kardashians Release Date Revealed

Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie will be coming to Hulu on April 14!

Catch new episodes of “The Kardashians” every Thursday.

The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.

