February 7, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

The Kardashians Release Date Revealed

 Sammi Turano 27 mins ago
0 0
1 min read
The Kardashians Release Date Revealed

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON --Episode 1230E -- Pictured: Kim Kardashian West on March 30, 2020 -- (Photo by: NBC)

0 0
Read Time:33 Second

The Kardashians Release Date Revealed

Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie will be coming to Hulu on April 14!
Catch new episodes of “The Kardashians” every Thursday.

The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Social Media

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

jeen-yuhs Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

jeen-yuhs Sneak Peek

3 days ago Sammi Turano
Lincoln's Dilemma Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

Lincoln’s Dilemma Sneak Peek

4 days ago Sammi Turano
Beyond The Edge Cast Revealed
0 0
3 min read

Beyond The Edge Cast Revealed

5 days ago Sammi Turano

You may have missed

The Kardashians Release Date Revealed
0 0
1 min read

The Kardashians Release Date Revealed

27 mins ago Sammi Turano
Beijing Olympics: Days 3-5
0 0
7 min read

Beijing Olympics: Days 3-5

39 mins ago Sammi Turano
Celebrity Big Brother 3 Snark and Highlights for 2/6/2022
0 0
2 min read

Celebrity Big Brother 3 Snark and Highlights for 2/6/2022

21 hours ago Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 2/6/2022
1 0
2 min read

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 2/6/2022

22 hours ago Sammi Turano