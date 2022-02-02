The Amazing Race Recap for 2/2/2022
Tonight’s episode of CBS’s The Amazing Race kicks off in Corsica, France. Once there, they all must head to
Point Altiani, where the race will begin. As usual, everyone will leave in fifteen minute increments.
STOP 1: Belvedere de Corte.
DETOUR! The teams can either make three baskets of cheese or guide a mule holding milk without it spilling.
Ryan and Dusty, Akbar and Sheridan and Lulu and Lala do the Say Cheese tour, while everyone else does the mule tour. The guys struggle through it and want to switch, but end up sticking it out.
Kim and Penn quickly make it though the detour, while everyone else seems to have some sort of difficulty. Ryan and Dusty are having the hardest time, getting more and more frustrated as other teams pass them by. They finally decide to switch detours.
STOP 2: Verghellu Canyon
ROADBLOCK: One member from each team must go into a river and go through caves. Penn, Lulu, Raquel, Akbar, Arun and Ryan complete this one. Even though he was struggling initially, Ryan ends up killing it and closing in on Arun and Akbar.
Pit Stop!
Calacuccia Dam
1st Penn and Kim–plus $5,000 each
2nd Raquel and Cayla
3rd Ryan and Dusty
4th Arun and Natalia
5th Lulu and Lala
6th Akbar and Sheridan—Eliminated
More Stories
ICYMI: B Positive Recap for A Boss, a Bear Claw, and a Defibrillator
ICYMI: B Positive Recap for Dagobah, a Room, and a Chimney Sweep
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 2/1/2022